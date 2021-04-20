Metro & Crime

Ekiti cult clash: Six more die as police arrest 45 suspects

Number of victims of the bloody cult clash at Ikere- Ekiti in Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State has risen to 12.

 

This was as the police yesterday said they had arrested more suspects in connection with clash. Initially, six people were said to have lost their lives while several others sustained either gunshot or machete cut injuries in the clash, which occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

 

However, there were reports yesterday that the number had risen to 12. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, told journalists yesterday that with those newly arrested, the total number of suspects so far in the police custody was 45.

 

He said: “A combined team of security forces drafted to the place, when news of the attack got to the command, had been able to restore peace in the town, while street patrol continues.”

 

The PPRO yesterday said only six bodies were recovered, but sources said some of those who sustained serious injuries died later.

 

Abutu said the clash was caused by “rivalry and show of strength” between two cult groups. Meanwhile, the senator representing Ekiti South, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi, yesterday expressed worries over the killing of innocent citizens by cult groups.

 

Olujimi said hooliganism and cultism should not be a way of life and must be discouraged  In a statement she personally signed and issued in Ado-Ekiti, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain described the incident as condemnable, unacceptable and alien to the behavioural pattern of peace-loving people of Ekiti State

