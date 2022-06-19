Top Stories

Ekiti Decides 2022: INEC declares APC winner + Full results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, as the winner of the Ekiti State governorship election.

The Chief Returning Officer of the election, Kayode Adebowale, declared the APC and its candidate winners of the election in the early hours of Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

According to Adebowale, Oyebanji scored 187,057 votes to defeat his closest challengers: Engr. Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Chief Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While Oni polled polled 82,211 votes, Kolawole secured 67,457 votes.

Oyebanji won in 15 of the 16 local government areas of the state, while Kolawole took one.

The PDP candidate secured victory in Efon Local Government Area.

The results as announced by INEC:
Ekiti East LGA
APC – 12,099
PDP – 5,230
SDP – 4,982

Gbonyin LGA
APC – 11,247
PDP – 3,947
SDP – 4,059

Ikole LGA
APC -16,417
PDP – 6,266
SDP – 5,736

Ado-Ekiti LGA
APC – 23,831
PDP – 7,575
SDP – 15,214

Ise/Orun LGA
APC – 8,074
PDP – 2,588
SDP – 5,909

Emure LGA
APC – 7,728
PDP – 2,610
SDP – 3,445

Ido/Osi LGA
APC – 10,321
PDP – 2,871
SDP – 9,489

Oye LGA
APC – 13,396
PDP – 4,122
SDP – 3,591

Moba LGA
APC – 11,609
PDP – 3,530
SDP – 4,904

Ekiti South-West LGA
APC – 9,679
PDP – 4,474
SDP – 4,577

Ilejemeje LGA
APC – 4,357
PDP – 1,157
SDP – 2,344

Ikere-Ekiti LGA
APC – 12,086
PDP – 3,789
SDP – 1,943

Irepodun Ifelodun LGA
APC – 13,125
PDP – 4,712
SDP – 5,010

Ekti West LGA
APC – 15,322
PDP – 3,386
SDP – 3,863

Ijero LGA
APC – 13,754
PDP – 4,897
SDP – 5,006

Efon Alaaye LGA
APC – 4,012
PDP – 6,303
SDP – 339.

Number of votes according to political parties
A: 166

AAC: 409

ADC: 5,997

ADP: 3,495

APC: 187,057

APGA: 376

APM – 290

LP: 195

PRP: 1,980

NNPN: 529

PDP: 67457

SDP: 82,211

YPP: 618

ZLP: 282

Registered voters: 989,224

Accredited voters: 365,438

Valid votes: 351,865

Rejected votes: 8888

Total votes cast: 360753.

 

