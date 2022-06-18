Ekiti Decides 2022: Massive turnout of voters

There has been an unusually high voter turnout across all the 177 electoral wards in the ongoing Ekiti governorship election

Unlike previous elections where the average voter turnout is about 20 percent of those registered to vote, the #EkitiDecides2022 witnessed huge voter turnout across the state, many observers have said.

A senator representing Ekiti central, Biodun Olujimi, has also confirmed what observers are saying that the voter turnout in Ekiti governorship election is massive.

According to TheCable, Olujimi said the voter turnout in the #EkiDecides2022 has never been this massive.

She said: “The turnout is massive. Women are, of course, much more than men, but this turnout is very unusual. Maybe it is due to voter education; may be it is due to the fact that we now insist that if you don’t have a PVC you cannot do so many things and that is working for us. People are now interested, people just want to cast their ballot and maybe it is because this is a mid-term election where everybody believes they can have a voice. I think this is great.”

Also, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, said reports he has been getting across the 177 wards showed a massive voter turnout.

