Ekiti declares emergency over hike in prices of goods, services

The Ekiti State government has declared state of emergency over the high cost of prices of goods and services calling on transport unions and other relevant groups to make a downward review

The State Governor Kayode Fayemi in a meeting with transport leaders and other stakeholders yesterday in Ado-Ekiti expressed dissatisfaction at the sudden and rapid increase in transport fare and prices of commodity in the State.

At the meeting were leaders and representative of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Pick-up and Lorry Association of Nigeria (PLAN), Okada Riders Association, Tricycle Riders Association, National Association of Cooperative Transport and Tipper ridders Association.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon Biodun Omoleye, Dr Fayemi said the meeting was in demonstration of Government’s concern over skyrocketed prices in transport fare which has impacted negatively on the prices of products and services in the State compared to what is obtainable in neighbouring States.

The Governor gave an instance of the transport fare of less than 45 kilometers- Ado Ekiti to Akure, the State Capital of Ondo State, which used to be N500 now between N1,400 to N1,500 whereas transport fare of a similar distance between Akure to Owo in Ondo State still goes for N500.

He said; “The Government is worried about the high cost of price of goods and services in Ekiti State and has directed that a cross section of stakeholders in the various groups be invited for dialogue o f which the transport sector is a very crucial sector among the stakeholders and that’s why we are starting with them.

“You will recollect that in the last few weeks there have been cries by commuters that transport fare within the State is prohibitive.

Examples were cited that Akure which used to be N500 has gone up to N1500 a distance less than 45 kilometers.”

