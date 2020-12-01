News

Ekiti declares emergency over hike in prices of goods, services

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

The Ekiti State government has declared state of emergency over the high cost of prices of goods and services calling on transport unions and other relevant groups to make a downward review

 

The State Governor Kayode Fayemi in a meeting with transport leaders  and other stakeholders yesterday in Ado-Ekiti expressed dissatisfaction at the sudden and rapid increase in transport fare and prices of commodity in the State.

 

At the meeting were leaders and representative of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of  Nigeria (RTEAN), Pick-up and Lorry Association of Nigeria (PLAN), Okada Riders Association, Tricycle Riders Association, National Association of Cooperative Transport and Tipper ridders Association.

 

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon Biodun Omoleye, Dr Fayemi said the meeting was in demonstration of Government’s concern over skyrocketed prices in transport fare which has impacted negatively on the prices of products and services in the State compared to what is obtainable in neighbouring States.

 

The Governor gave an instance of the transport fare of less than 45 kilometers- Ado Ekiti to Akure, the State Capital of Ondo State, which used to be N500 now between N1,400 to N1,500 whereas transport fare of a similar distance between Akure to Owo in Ondo State still goes for N500.

 

He said; “The Government is worried about the high cost of price of goods and services in Ekiti State and has directed that a cross section of stakeholders in the various groups be invited for dialogue o  f  which the transport sector is a very crucial sector among the stakeholders and that’s why we are starting with them.

 

“You will recollect that in the last few weeks there have been cries by commuters that transport fare within the State is prohibitive.

 

Examples were cited that Akure which used to be N500 has gone up to N1500 a distance less than 45 kilometers.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari meets APC Caretaker C’ttee, okays members’ registration

Posted on Author Reporter

  The President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with members of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mr. Mai Mala Buni. At the meeting, which held behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President approved the planned nationwide registration of party members. Buni told […]
News

US election: Democrats clinch House control, but majority likely to shrink

Posted on Author Reporter

  Democrats clinched two more years of controlling the House on Tuesday but with a potentially razor-thin majority, a bittersweet finale to last week’s elections that has left them divided and with scant margin for error for advancing their agenda. The party has now nailed down at least 218 seats, according to The Associated Press, […]
News Top Stories

EFCC chair, Magu, quizzed over missing recovered loot

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Lawrence Olaoye and Onyekachi Eze Abuja

    There was a high class drama yesterday in the nation’s capital, Abuja, following the arrest and interrogation of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, for alleged corruption and money laundering.   Magu was reportedly picked up as he was leaving the Wuse II Office of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: