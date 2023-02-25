Ekiti Deputy Gov Delivers Unit To Tinubu, Other APC Candidates

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Mrs Monisade Afuye, delivered her polling unit to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Saturday’s general election.

Mrs Afuye also won her unit at Ikere Ekiti for the Senatorial candidate of the party in Ekiti South Senatorial District, Hon Yemi Adaramodu and the House of Representatives candidate in Ekiti South Federal Constituency 1, AVM Adeniyi Ojuawo.

Going by the results reeled out by the Presiding officer of the Atiba/Aafin Ward 1, Akamuja Unit 003, at Ikere Ekiti, Tinubu polled a total of 130 ballots to defeat the People’s Democratic Party candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and who garnered 52 votes.

While the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi scored an aggregate of six votes.

For the senatorial seat, Hon Adaramodu of the APC polled a total of 124 ballots in the unit to trounce his close rival and the PDP Senatorial candidate, Senator Biodun Olujimi, who polled 66.

For the House of Representatives seat, AVM Ojuawo garnered an aggregate of 111 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Engr Henrich Akomolafe, who garnered 78 ballots.

