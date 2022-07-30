Ekiti deputy gov solicits support for Oyebanji

The Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has urged the people of Ado-Ekiti Local Government to give maximum support to the incoming administration of Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji. Egbeyemi, who led leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ado Ekiti to receive the governor-elect, his deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, and APC leaders, who were in the capital city on the final lap of the ‘thank you” tour of local government, said he was excited over Oyebanji’s victory at the June 18 governorship election. “I am glad over the victory of the governor-elect, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and his deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, at the June 18 governorship election. I congratulate both of them for the landslide victory. “The people of Ado-Ekiti have shown their love for our party and its governorship candidate with their massive votes on June 18. I am proud to say that APC recorded the highest votes in Ado-Ekiti LG. Now that God has given us victory, I want to plead with the people of Ado-Ekiti to rally round the administration of Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji. He called on Oyebanji not to forget capital town and its people while considering appointment and developmental projects. “I want to call on our governor-elect not to forget Ado-Ekiti in his administration. Though I have had private discussion with him on that and I believe he would not let us down” Responding, Oyebanji thanked the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe and the people of Ado-Ekiti for the support given to him during the June 18 governorship election. He assured them that they won’t be left out in his administration.

