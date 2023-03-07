News

Ekiti Deputy Governor Donates Solar Lights To Communities

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Mrs Monisade Afuye, has donated 14 solar lights to two communities in the state.

Mrs Afuye said the gesture was part of efforts to tackle insecurity and boost the socioeconomic well-being of the populace.

The benefiting communities are Ebira farmstead at Esun-Ekiti in the Ikole Local Government area of Ekiti State and Ikere Ekiti township.

While the Ikere community received 10 solar lights, a total of four were to be installed at Ebira farmstead in Esun, to bolster their socio-economic lives and reinforce security at night.

A statement issued, on Tuesday, by the Deputy Governor’s Media Aide, Victor Ogunje, disclosed that the donations were the fulfilment of the Deputy Governor’s promises to the communities while campaigning for the All Progressives Congress’ Assembly candidates in the constituencies last Saturday.

Afuye said she felt deeply pained and challenged by the plights of the Ebira people at Esun-Ekiti while campaigning for the APC candidate in Saturday’s assembly poll, Hon Adeoye Aribasoye, who complained about their harrowing experiences of lack of electricity in their domain.

She stated that the 10 donated to Ikere were to complement the electricity being supplied through the national grid by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company.

The Deputy Governor added that the gesture was also in compliance with the deep-seated welfarist philosophy of Governor Biodun Oyebanji-led government, which ranks the well-being of every Ekiti resident above personal comfort.

Mrs Afuye pledged that the current administration will continue to work assiduously to take development to all the over 138 communities in the state, saying the era when development was concentrated at the capital city was over.

She said; “Last Saturday after paying a visit to Oke- Ako to assess the level of damage done to the town by torrential and stormy downpours, I went with the campaign train of Hon Adeoye Aribasoye to the Ebira farmstead at Esun Ekiti and when I asked them what they needed, they said solar lights.

” I then promised to do something about that. They complained bitterly of lack of electricity at night.

“In fulfilment of this promise, I officially made the donation to the residents on Monday, March 6 and the installation will be done immediately for the rural dwellers to enjoy the dividends of democracy under Governor Oyebanji.

“I was on the same mission with the APC House of Assembly candidate in Ikere constituency 2, Hon. Tunde Idowu, popularly called ‘Unbreakable’. During the campaign, a section of the community also made a similar request and 10 solar lights have been donated to them.

“We believe that having a well-lit environment at night will bring a radical upswing in our nightlife, increase our social and economic viabilities and help in securing our environment by exposing those who are terrorising our people under the cover of darkness at night”.

Exuding confidence that the APC will triumph in the impending assembly poll, Mrs Afuye charged the residents across the 26 constituencies of Ekiti to vote for the party’s candidates to ease governance at the state level.

Mrs Afuye added; “We are witnesses to the level of good governance being savoured under Governor Oyebanji. We have to vote wisely in the assembly election so that we can have a seamless and well-lubricated relationship between the executive and the legislature for hitch-free governance.

“We can’t allow the opposition to take over that arm of government. This will create serious friction that can stall the implementation of the well-articulated six-point agenda of Governor Oyebanji’s government”.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

