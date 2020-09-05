Ekiti discovers new tourist site in Abanijorin Rock

Travel & Tourism

Ekiti State has made known the discovery of a new tourist site, which is expected to boost its tourism offerings. This discovery was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant on Tourism Development to the state governor, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, who recently paid a visit to the new site. According to him, the new attraction is on the foot of a mountain located along Ado – Ekiti Roadi in Iyin Ekiti. He described the exact location of the attraction, which he said looks like an amphitheatre, on the foot of Abanijorin Rock.

‘‘The rock wonder, which looks like an amphitheatre is found on Abanijorin Rock, one of the beautiful rocks which God planted within Iyin Ekiti’s landscape,’’ said Ojo- Lanre, adding that: ‘‘It is covered with a rock shelter and harbours a sequential arrangement of rock pebbles as seats capable of sitting 500 guests or audience during a performance.’ Furthermore, he said that: ‘‘The natural amphitheatre has an entry, an exit, outlets for air and a foyer where guests or audience can stand to have an awesome panoramic view ofA do Ekiti.

‘‘I had led a team of tourism enthusiasts to the site for verification and on the spot assessment and we all marvelled at the unique wonder of nature, which Ekiti State harbours.’’ He disclosed that the site was discovered by one Pastor Bayode, who reported his discovery to one of the team member of Ekiti Tourism Development and then a team was led on a hiking expedition within the rocky. Ojo-Lanre said that a team from the Ekiti State Economic Research and Policy Documentation would be visiting the new site to take visual inventory of the site for further attention and enhancement.

