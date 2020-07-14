News

Ekiti doctors lament harsh work condition, unpaid salary

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ekiti State has disclosed that poor work condition being experienced by its members in the state despite COVID- 19 pandemic period was the reason behind the ongoing industrial action being embarked upon by medical doctors in the state.

 

The doctors, however, said that although they were concerned about people’s plight during COVID- 19 and its inherent danger, working under severe condition and the Ekiti State’s insensitive were reasons behind their abandoning their duty.

 

This, they said that the strike became inevitable after exhausting 28 days’ ultimatum issued to the government which were ignored by the Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration as their demands were not met.

 

Doctors in the Health Management Board (HMB), covering three Specialist Hospitals, 19 general hospital and primary healthcare facilities under the auspices of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMD), had 13 days ago withdrew their services over an alleged wage disparity, unpaid allowances, among other matters

 

. In a statement in Ado- Ekiti yesterday, the Ekiti NMA Chairma, Dr. Tunji Omotayo, who described the strike as appropriate, said the doctors would only return to their duty posts after their rural, hazard and skipping allowances as well as other pending welfare issues were met. He said: “The implication of failure to implement skipping allowance

