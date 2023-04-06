Ekiti elders reject interim govt

Ekiti State Council of Elders has condemned the calls for an interim government. In a release on Thursday by President Joseph Oluwasanmi and General Secretary Niyi Ajibulu the group slammed those championing interim government. They said: “The council is worried that the DSS has openly confirmed the nefarious intention to subvert the transition process and our fledgling democracy with their cruel calls for the cancellation of a free and credible election and for the oddity of an interim national government. “For the survival of the nation, the Council of Elders urges all concerned not to allow tribal, sectional, or individual interests to undermine the corporate existence of the country. “Inasmuch as the relevant authority has concluded the presidential election and declared a winner, the civilized option for any well-meaning citizen that feels aggrieved is to explore legal avenues for redress.” The elders added: “Therefore, casting aspersions and name calling against the Yoruba or any tribe for that matter is unacceptable, as it will continue to generate bad blood, distrust and gaping fault lines in the polity.”

