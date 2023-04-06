Ekiti elders reject interim govt

Ekiti State Council of Elders has condemned the calls for an interim government. In a release on Thursday by President Joseph Oluwasanmi and General Secretary Niyi Ajibulu the group slammed those championing interim government. They said: “The council is worried that the DSS has openly confirmed the nefarious intention to subvert the transition process and our fledgling democracy with their cruel calls for the cancellation of a free and credible election and for the oddity of an interim national government. “For the survival of the nation, the Council of Elders urges all concerned not to allow tribal, sectional, or individual interests to undermine the corporate existence of the country. “Inasmuch as the relevant authority has concluded the presidential election and declared a winner, the civilized option for any well-meaning citizen that feels aggrieved is to explore legal avenues for redress.” The elders added: “Therefore, casting aspersions and name calling against the Yoruba or any tribe for that matter is unacceptable, as it will continue to generate bad blood, distrust and gaping fault lines in the polity.”
Related Articles
Meet Imade, The Popular Host Of TV Cooking Show Imade’s Kitchen
She hails from Ugha Okhuoihe, Uhunmwond Local Government Area Benin city, Edo state, Nigeria. The very beautiful and elegant Imade Osawaru is the host of the popular television cooking show, Imade’s Kitchen. She is an Italian chef with professional training from ISTITUTO D’ISTRUZIONE SUPERIORE-ALBERGHIERO LORETO ANCONA Italy. She is also an award winning Nollywood […]
PANDEF accuses FG appointees of frustrating contracts execution in S/South
The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has alleged that some Federal Government appointees are working against the execution of projects in the South-South zone, stressing that the trend should stop to prevent unemployment. The National Chairman of PANDEF, and former military Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd), who made this known […]
FG raises cashew production to 500,000 metric tonnes
The Federal Government has raised cashew production target from the current 260,000 metric tonnes to over 500,000 metric tonnes. The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, revealed this during a media briefing in Abuja ahead the 16th edition of the annual conference of the African Cashew Alliance. This is the first time the […]