EKITI ELECTION: Allegations of vote buying mar exercise

There were allegations and counter-allegations of money-induced voting levelled against each other by politicians in the conduct of Saturday governorship election in Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondents, who monitored the election report that incidences of vote buying were recorded in many polling centres visited. Concerned individuals, who are also voters, alleged that some people believed to be working for politicians, suddenly arrived various polling centres and offered money to induce those already on queues to vote for their candidates.

They, however, claimed that such offers were not done in the open, as it used to be, apparently to avoid the attention of eagle-eye security men on duty. NAN gathered that they quietly invited the prospective voters to a corner, a little far away from the voting unit, to collect the money. It was learnt such development was prevalent in Ado- Ekiti and Ikole-Ekiti among many other major towns.

It was gathered that a minimum sum of between N5,000, N7,000 and N10,000, was allegedly shared to the willing voters by representatives of the major political parties. A voter, who is also a former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, confirmed the development to newsmen at his Isaba-Ekiti hometown, in Ikole-Ekiti Local Government Area. He said that monies were freely shared to prospective voters by some party loyalists, but refused to mention the identities or parties involved.

However, many of the voters interviewed said vote buying were recorded in many polling centres in the governorship election. The electorate, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that some party officials were going round the polling booths to induce the electorate on queues with money.

Contrary to the allegation, electorate at Ikogosi-Ekiti, the country home of Mr Biodun Oyebanji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, said there was no trace of vote buying in the areas while voting was going on. NAN Correspondent who monitored the exercise in Ikogosi-Ekiti and its environs gathered that the electorate conducted themselves in a peaceful manner.

Some of the electorate told NAN at different polling units in Ikogosi-Ekiti, that they voted for the candidate of their choices without collecting any dime from any party agent. Commenting, Mrs Bosede Ige, said that the age of collecting money before voting had gone in Ekiti.

“I can’t trade my future over a token of money. I am here to exercise my civic rights as an electorate. “I urge other electorate to vote according to their consciences and ignore any monetary inducement from the politicians,” Ige said. In the same vein, an Octogenarian, Pa Philips Adeuya, said that this was first of its kind in the history of the town, where all electorate would comport themselves in a peaceful manner and shun any inducement from any party.

“I can state authoritatively that there is no vote buying here, but I wouldn’t say about other areas of the state,” Adeuya said. Reacting to the allegations, Mrs Kemi Elebute-Halle, the Candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), denied ever introducing vote buying mentality to her followers. Elebute-Halle told NAN in Oke-Aiyedun Ekiti that she was never in support of corruptive means to earn vote and also denied bribing voters to vote for her.

“I wish to state clearly that I was never in support of vote buying; I will never indulge in such corruptive act. “My followers are not corrupt people and will never descend so low to collecting stipends from any politician to vote for them. “We are law abiding people and I will not do anything that will tarnish my good image and that of the party’s integrity.

“I am aware that my people are voting en masses for me and in spite of the fact that I did not give them a dime. “I want to urge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate other political parties that are currently buying votes,” she said. Also, Chief Bisi Kolawole, the Peoples Democratic Party,(PDP) Governorship candidate in Ekiti, exonerated his party from any allegation of vote buying during the conduct of Saturday governorship election.

Kolawole said his party, PDP, do not have money that it could used to buy votes, explaining that his party had campaigned very hard, believing that the electorate would vote massively for it without any inducement.

The PDP governorship candidate, while answering questions from newsmen at Efon- Alaaye, said: “We heard that there were cases of votes buying in Ado-Ekiti. We are not in government, PDP do not have money for vote buying.

“We have campaigned, worked very hard and left the people to vote according to their consciences. “We know the situation is almost unbearable in Ekiti, look at the deplorable roads for example in a local government area headquarters. Can you imagine this kind of thing? “This is enough reason for voters to vote against the ruling party and vote for the opposition party.

“So far, we are very sure that the people will vote enmasse for PDP and at the end of the day, Bisi Kolawole will emerge as the incoming Governor of Ekiti.” Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has arrested some people alleged to have engaged in vote buying in the Ekiti governorship election.

The EFCC is part of the security agencies deployed to monitor the election. Parading some of the suspects at the Oke-Ori Omi Area Division of the Nigerian Police Force, the suspects were said to have been caught with monies allegedly used to induce voters, an act the EFCC officials said were carried out surreptitiously.

INEC uploads election results in viewing portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday uploaded the results of the governorship election for viewing on its portal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the uploading of election results started shortly after the close of voting and sorting of votes in some polling units across the state.

As at 6.55 p.m. on Saturday, results from no fewer than 2,084 units out of the 2,445 polling units across the 16 local government areas in the state had been uploaded on the portal: https://www.inecelectionresults. ng/ The breakdown of the uploaded results, according to local governments, showed that so far, uploading of results from all the 199 polling units in Efon Local Government and 188 polling units in Ekiti South West Local Government had been completed. It also indicated that results from 84 out of the 112 polling units in Ekiti East Local Government; 177 polling units out of the 145 polling units in Ijero Council Area and 104 polling units out of the 125 polling units in Ikere Local Government had been uploaded.

Already uploaded in the portal as at the time of filing this report were: 279 out of the expected 344 polling units in Ado- Ekiti; 90 out of 91 polling units in Ilejeme and 101 out of the 144 polling units in Ise/Orun Local Government.

Others were: 166 out of 174 polling units in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government; 109 out of 189 polling units in Ikole; 167 out of the199 in Oye and 108 from the 166 polling units in Moba Local Council.

Also, 154 results out of the 184 polling units in Ekiti West; 119 out of the 144 polling units in Ido/Osi; 99 out of the 115 polling units in Gbonyin and 93 out of the 94 expected results from Emure Local Government had been uploaded.

Fayemi votes at his hometown

Governor Kayode Fayemi also performed his franchise as he voted at his Ward 2, Ogilolo Unit 9, Isa-Ekiti yesterday morning. In a message on his verified Facebook handle, Fayemi called on all eligible voters to come out to perform their civic duty and exercise their right to choose their leadership.

He wrote: “You are enjoined to comply with the rules and regulations governing conduct on election day. “I urge all of us to remain vigilant and to accord the security agencies and other relevant authorities our full cooperation.

The price of liberty is eternal vigilance. “I wish to remind us that regardless of our partisan allegiances, we are all sons and daughters of this great state. Ekiti is ours to dwell in and build together. Let us vote to perpetuate our land’s heritage of honour and harmony” he said

APC candidate, Oyebanji votes in Ikogosi hometown

The All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate, Hon Biodun Oyebanji, expressed confidence of electoral Victory in the keenly contested election. Oyebanji spoke in Ikogosi Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State after voting at Okelele ward 06 Unit 003 in the town. He was accompanied with his wife, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji to the unit.

He praised INEC for improving on the electoral process through Bimodal Voter Authentication System technology innovation, saying this has made the process faster and more credible.

He hailed the voters for enthusiastically trooping out en masse to cast their vote, saying there wasn’t any case of apathy with the reports he had been getting across the 177 wards “This is an improvement and my expectation is that I will win. I am happy that there was no case of apathy.

The security build up has also been impressive, so the process has been good and fine. “I am coming with a change agenda and my manifesto is clear about the changes I am bringing”, he said.

PDP candidate, Kolawole applauds INEC over BVAS Tech

The People’s Democratic Party’s candidate in today’s Governorship election in Ekiti State, Bisi Kolawole, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for introducing the Bimodal Voter Authentication System into the electoral process.

Kolawole said the technology has improved the credibility of the poll and imbued political actors and voters with more confidence in the electoral system. The PDP candidate spoke with neswmen in Efon Alaaye, Efon Local government area after voting around 8.35am at Ward 008 unit 001. He said: “There is great improvement with the application of BVAS. The accreditation and voting were done simultaneously.

The process has been accelerated by this. There is an improvement by INEC. ” I am not saying there won’t be manipulation, but the security is doing fine , so as of now, we are having a peaceful process. “My fears are the general ones that people can become violent as reported in some cases in the past. Though the security men are on ground to respond to such a situation”.

Also, the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Prof Adio Folayan, who voted at ward 04 unit 004 in Efon Alaaye, praised INEC for the exercise. “You could see people exercising their voting rights unhindered.

The situation is calm. There is efficiency in the application of BVAS. “I voted within five minutes. But in ward 7, the machine is not working and we are seeking replacement and we believe INEC will respond to this” he said.

BVAS enhances Electoral process- Senator Arise

Former Senator in Ekiti North senatorial district Ayo Arise has said that the new INEC technology known as BVAS, has proved to be an enhancement on the electoral process, saying the electoral body should be commended for coming up with this technology.

He said, “The whole process is well put together, elections have been peaceful so far, people have been conducting themselves peacefully. “Reports reaching me indicated that there is a large turnout of voters in my community and from what I have seen so far , security arrangement has been excellent “

Bamidele applauds INEC, BVAS tech, Seeks e-Transfer of Votes

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, yesterday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to improve on the Bimodal Voter Authentication System in the next election. Bamidele said there was a need for technological innovation to encompass all facets of the electoral process, including accreditation, voting and electronic transfer of votes.

The Senator said this in Iyin Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government area, after voting at Ward B unit 003 in the town. The All Progressives Congress chieftain, said electronic transfer of votes would not only improve the poll credibility, but would stamp out the fear of people tampering with results at collation centres.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, hailed the security arrangements and massive turnout of voters across the state.

He said the upsurge in number of voters substantiated that Nigeria is having a remarkable improvement in the conduct of elections. “With BVAS, there is no fear of anybody tampering with the accreditation process and that is the beauty of democracy.

“So, the next stage for INEC is having electronic transfer of votes. With this, nobody will have any fear of interception at the collation centres and that will add to the integrity of our election”, he said. Speaking further on the pervasive serenity in Ekiti and massive turnout of voters, Bamidele added: “From the reports I heard from the start of the voting.

It has been a peaceful process. We owe it a duty to collectively protect the integrity of this process. “All of us are bothered with the kind of tension in town before this election, but I am personally happy for the way it has turned out peacefully”.

NYSC DG commends security for corps members

The Director – General, of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Muhammad Fadah, expressed satisfaction on the level of security provided for corps members working as adhoc staff in the various polling units in the 16 Local Government of Ekiti State.

The NYSC DG spoke at a Polling Unit at Ajilosun on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti. He highlighted that the election has been peaceful so far, adding that corps members in various Polling Units are safe. “I have been round to see my corps members, they are all safe and the election has been going calmly so far.”

No election conducted, says ADC candidate

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Dr. Wole Oluyede, yesterday, condemned the governorship election and declared it was not an election fit for democratic setting.

He alleged that there were cases of vote buying; a compromise on the part of INEC officials and indiscriminate arrest of his people rubbished the outcome of the june 18 election.

The Medical Practitioner said this after voting at Igele Arokun ward 3 Unit 006 in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Goverment Area of Ekiti State Oluyede said “what transpired today in Ekiti further substantiated that Nigerians were not ready and ripe for democracy.

“I didn’t think there was an election with what I saw today, it was a total sham. Security, INEC and everybody worked against the people. It was like INEC was instructed to disrupt the election. They didn’t start election until 10am in my unit.

