News

Ekiti emerges best in US-based women’s equality survey

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State has emerged as the top performer in a women’s equality survey conducted by a United States-based resource centre Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security (GIWPS). In the survey titled ‘Huge Disparities in Women’s Equality in Nigeria’, the Institute examined the roles of women in forging peace and growing economies based on data obtained from the 36 States of the country and the FCT. The report indicated that the best index scores are concentrated in the southern part of the country, with Ekiti State leading the sub-national performance index. According to the survey report, Ekiti was ranked top in women’s representation at the level of the legislative arm of government with no fewer than four women at the State’s House of Assembly and one woman occupying one of the three senatorial seats meant for the State at the National Assembly. From the ranking, Ekiti had a WPS Index of 0.752 followed closely by Lagos State with 0.716. The report also ranked Ekiti 89.9 per cent in females who participate in decision making, 90.9% in cell phone use and the lowest indices of 0.059 in organized violence between 2010 and 2017. “Ekiti, a South West state rich in natural resources, is the top performer on the sub-national index, leading in women’s cell phone use and parliamentary representation”, the report states.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Meet Chibuike Igbokwe known as WHITE LION

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Professionally known as WHITE LION, Chibuike Steven Igbokwe is a South African based singer, songwriter and afro hiphop artist. Born in Lagos, Nigeria to Nnewi, Anambra State, parents on 18th April 1995, He began his musical career in 2012/2013. He didn’t release any music professionally though till 2018. He continued with releases in 2019 with […]
News

Senate raises the alarm over looming environmental danger

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, raised an alarm over looming environment hazards, threatening the lives of the citizenry in some parts of the country. This was as the apex legislative assembly urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, review upward the budget estimate to the MinisFormer Deputy President of Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who […]
News

Atiku, Aleredolu, Jembewon, others hail Makinde at remodelled stadium inauguration

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Former Vice-President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday applauded the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, over the massive infrastructural developments he has been able to put in place in the past two years. Abubakar said this at the inauguration of the remodelled Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Oyo State. In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica