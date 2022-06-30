Ekiti emerges best in US-based women’s equality survey

Ekiti State has emerged as the top performer in a women’s equality survey conducted by a United States-based resource centre Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security (GIWPS). In the survey titled ‘Huge Disparities in Women’s Equality in Nigeria’, the Institute examined the roles of women in forging peace and growing economies based on data obtained from the 36 States of the country and the FCT. The report indicated that the best index scores are concentrated in the southern part of the country, with Ekiti State leading the sub-national performance index. According to the survey report, Ekiti was ranked top in women’s representation at the level of the legislative arm of government with no fewer than four women at the State’s House of Assembly and one woman occupying one of the three senatorial seats meant for the State at the National Assembly. From the ranking, Ekiti had a WPS Index of 0.752 followed closely by Lagos State with 0.716. The report also ranked Ekiti 89.9 per cent in females who participate in decision making, 90.9% in cell phone use and the lowest indices of 0.059 in organized violence between 2010 and 2017. “Ekiti, a South West state rich in natural resources, is the top performer on the sub-national index, leading in women’s cell phone use and parliamentary representation”, the report states.”

