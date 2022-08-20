Ekiti ex-commissioner initiates Award of Excellence for female students

Former Commissioner for Works and Housing in Ekiti State, Mrs. Funmi Oguns, has expressed determination to ensure boost on girl child education in the country. She stated that such will ginger crucial development needed for the advancement of the country, adding that the female child needs a lot of encouragement to guide them aright. Oguns spoke yesterday at the matriculation ceremony of Ajayi Polytechnic, Ikere – Ekitii, where the school matriculated 286 students. She promised to award the best graduating female students in the school with N100.000 annually to encourage girl – child. The proprietor of the polytechnic, Dr Busayo John Ajayi disclosed the plan of the institution to put in place strategy that would checkmate unemployment rates among graduates in the country. Ajayi decried the rate at which graduates become burden to their parents after school, adding that the relevant stakeholders must strive to provide employment opportunities for the youth, curb poverty and retrogression in the interest of the nation.

