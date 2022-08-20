Ekiti ex-commissioner initiates Award of Excellence for female students

Former Commissioner for Works and Housing in Ekiti State, Mrs. Funmi Oguns, has expressed determination to ensure boost on girl child education in the country. She stated that such will ginger crucial development needed for the advancement of the country, adding that the female child needs a lot of encouragement to guide them aright. Oguns spoke yesterday at the matriculation ceremony of Ajayi Polytechnic, Ikere – Ekitii, where the school matriculated 286 students. She promised to award the best graduating female students in the school with N100.000 annually to encourage girl – child. The proprietor of the polytechnic, Dr Busayo John Ajayi disclosed the plan of the institution to put in place strategy that would checkmate unemployment rates among graduates in the country. Ajayi decried the rate at which graduates become burden to their parents after school, adding that the relevant stakeholders must strive to provide employment opportunities for the youth, curb poverty and retrogression in the interest of the nation.
Related Articles
Greenbond Mobile to create sustainable returns, capital growth –Adeseun
The Managing Director/ CEO of Greenbond Finance Company Limited, Mr. Niyi Adeseun, has said the strategic objective of the company is to deepen the nation’s money market by providing permissible financial services to individuals and business entities to grow the Nigerian economy. Adeseun made the assertion at the official launch of Greenbond FCL in Lagos […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Contribution of women in society critical to devt –Obi
Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has described as critical to development, the contributions of women in society. In his message to mark the International Women’s Day 2022, Obi explained that beyond providing stability in homes, which is the bedrock of society, women play significant roles in the development, stability and progress of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Investing in Grenada – Citizenship by Investment – the Ultimate Hedge
It’s no secret that the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on many industries, including tourism and hospitality. However, this doesn’t mean that investors should shy away from the opportunities that lie within the hospitality and real estate sectors when they come with the added bonus of Citizenship by Investment. There are a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)