Ekiti ex-commissioner rejects PDP nomination as running mate

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State ex-Commissioner for Works, Mrs Funmi Ogun, has rejected her nomination as running mate to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the June 18 governorship poll Kolawole Olabisi. This was contained in her letter dated February 24 addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu. Ogun’s took many PDP members by surprise as she is a close ally of former Governor Ayodele Fayose and coupled with the threat posed by the closure of nomination on February 25 in line with INEC’s guidelines. She was under Fayose between 2016 and 2017.

In the letter, Ogun said: “This is to formally inform you that I am not unaware of my nomination by Ekiti stakeholders for the position of the deputy governorship candidate in the June 18 election. “Notwithstanding their good intentions, I formally write to reject the nomination for personal reasons.

“However, I appreciate the uncommon rec-ognition and assure the party that no effort will be spared at ensuring our victory at the election. “The candidate can therefore be approached for a fresh Nomination”. When called on the telephone for clarification, the former Commissioner confirmed authoring the letter but debunked the rumours that there is a disagreement between her and Fayose.

 

News

Fuel price increase wicked, unbearable – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the increase in the pump price of fuel to N170 per liter by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government is unbearable and unacceptable, particularly given the prevailing excruciating economic crunch already foisted on Nigerians by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity […]
News

Don’t disappoint us, Sanwo-Olu tells Muslim pilgrims board

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday asked newly appointed Muslim Pilgrims Board members not to disappoint his administration, saying that they must be committed to the government’s THEMES agenda. Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the board with the chairman and members in attendance, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the main objective of the board […]
News

COVID-19 exposed rot in Nigerian health system –MDCAN

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The President, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Prof. Ken Ozoilo, says COVID- 19 has exposed the rot in the Nigerian health care system. Ozoilo, who spoke in an interview with New Telegraph, said although the problem in the health sector had lingered for years, it is not beyond redemption. According to him, […]

