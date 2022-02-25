Ekiti ex-commissioner rejects PDP nomination as running mate

Ekiti State ex-Commissioner for Works, Mrs Funmi Ogun, has rejected her nomination as running mate to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the June 18 governorship poll Kolawole Olabisi. This was contained in her letter dated February 24 addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu. Ogun’s took many PDP members by surprise as she is a close ally of former Governor Ayodele Fayose and coupled with the threat posed by the closure of nomination on February 25 in line with INEC’s guidelines. She was under Fayose between 2016 and 2017.

In the letter, Ogun said: “This is to formally inform you that I am not unaware of my nomination by Ekiti stakeholders for the position of the deputy governorship candidate in the June 18 election. “Notwithstanding their good intentions, I formally write to reject the nomination for personal reasons.

“However, I appreciate the uncommon rec-ognition and assure the party that no effort will be spared at ensuring our victory at the election. “The candidate can therefore be approached for a fresh Nomination”. When called on the telephone for clarification, the former Commissioner confirmed authoring the letter but debunked the rumours that there is a disagreement between her and Fayose.

