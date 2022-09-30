News

Ekiti executive council holds valedictory session

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday presided over the valedictory session of the state executive council. A release yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, stated that the session, which was attended by members of the council as well as members who served between 2010 and 2014, took place at the state executive council chamber, Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti where some former members also participated virtually via zoom. Fayemi thanked all past and current members of the Council for their sacrifices, patriotism, diligence and commitment to the development of the state.

He said Ekiti made appreciable improvement in all aspects of development, through the collective contributions of members of the Council. “Let me thank all of us, this is a historic day and we must start by thanking God Almighty for making this day possible. “

 

