Ekiti: Expert seeks improved funding for education

An education expert has identified money shortage as a major challenge affecting the sector in Nigeria. The Permanent Secretary, Office of Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Mr. Sola Ogunmiluyi, who was a guest speaker at the 50th anniversary celebration of Obalatan Commercial Grammar School, Ilupeju Ekiti, urged government to provide laboratory equipment, books, teaching/ non-teaching staff and sporting materials to boost learning. Ogunmiluyi, an alumnus of the school, called on old students to contribute to the development of their alma mater.

The Permanent Secretary commended the likes of the late George Lolu Aduloju, 1980 set Senior Prefect, said to have thought of Obalatan Commercial Grammar School with allocation of N.2.9 million from his life investment while preparing his Will as a show of love.

He said: “This was confirmed and paid to the as-sociation’s account after his death in February 2018. Also, 1977 Senior Prefect, Mr. FemiJegede, facilitated the building of a block of classrooms some years past before he retired as an Executive Secretary in Ekiti State Civil Service. “Others are Otunba Stephen Ojo, Chief Mike Osatuyi aka Akuka, Sunday Adunmo, aka, Galaxy and Dare Omodudu, who was said to have been very consistent in giving bursary awards to deserving students of the school and other schools in the community.”

Like this: Like Loading...