 Ekiti farmer’s abductors demand N30m ransom

A sum of N30 million has been demanded by the abductors who kidnapped  a farmer at Iyemero Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, before he would be released.

The victim, Alhaji Jimoh Olodan, was kidnapped at Elegure farmstead in the community around 11pm, on Friday.

The abductors, numbering 18, were said to have invaded the farmstead, which is three kilometers to Iyemero Ekiti and about 15 minutes’ drive to the community.

In the process of shooting sporadically into the air to scare the residents, the bandits besieged Olodan’s home, dragged him out and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

A source in the town confided in newsmen, on Sunday, that the kidnappers contacted the family around 7.38pm on Saturday and made the demand.

He said: “The people, who kidnapped Alhaji Olodan, had contacted the family asking for money that has caused serious problem for the victim’s relations.

“They were asking for a sum of N30 million, which the family found very outrageous and they were not comfortable with a demand.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
