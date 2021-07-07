Ekiti farmers’ abductors demand N50m

Gunmen have abducted four at Ikosu-Ekiti in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State. The incident occurred on Monday evening. The victims were working on their farms when the abductors invaded the farm settlement and whisked them away. A source said the abductors had called and demanded a N50 million ransom. “Some of those abducted are Mohammed Jimoh, Seun Bolarinwa and an official of the state Ministry of Agriculture, identified as Mr. Yinka,” the source said. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sunday Abutu, said yesterday that the Police Commissioner, Tunde Mobayo, had deployed security personnel in the area to rescue the victims. He said: “The command got the report and the CP has already deployed operatives to that axis for necessary action.”
Related Articles
Sotitobire: Prosecution closes case over child’s disappearance in church
Long wait in the trial of the founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Ondo State, Prophet Alfa Babatunde, alongside six others over the disappearance of a 13-month-old boy, Gold Kolawole, may soon be over after the prosecution closed its case yesterday. Rounding off its case before the presiding judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, the prosecution team […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Teachers protest unpaid minimum wage in Delta
Primary school teachers in Delta State yesterday trooped to the streets of Asaba to protest nonimplementation of the N30,000 minimum wage salary. The teachers, under the aegis of the Basic Education Staff Association of Nigeria (BESAN), said in the past 15 months, the state government only made political statements but failed to implement the new […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Another person kidnapped in Kwara
Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin One Alhaji Alaga Olayemi, a big time farmer, has been kidnapped in Oke Onigbin in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State penultimate Wednesday by unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen. According to some villagers in the community who confided in this medium, Olayemi and his two aides were […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)