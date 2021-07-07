Ekiti farmers’ abductors demand N50m

Gunmen have abducted four at Ikosu-Ekiti in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State. The incident occurred on Monday evening. The victims were working on their farms when the abductors invaded the farm settlement and whisked them away. A source said the abductors had called and demanded a N50 million ransom. “Some of those abducted are Mohammed Jimoh, Seun Bolarinwa and an official of the state Ministry of Agriculture, identified as Mr. Yinka,” the source said. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sunday Abutu, said yesterday that the Police Commissioner, Tunde Mobayo, had deployed security personnel in the area to rescue the victims. He said: “The command got the report and the CP has already deployed operatives to that axis for necessary action.”

Like this: Like Loading...