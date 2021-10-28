Ekiti: Fayemi presents scorecard after 3yrs

ADEWUMI ADEMIJU reports on the third year anniversary of the second term of Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and achievements of his administration so far

As part of activities to mark the third year anniversary of his second term as governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi hosted a roundtable discussion on economic development of the state and Nigeria in general, where issues of security challenges impeding the economic growth of the nation was tackled. Among eminent Nigerians, who graced the event include Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Kaduna State governor, Nasir El Rufai; Edo State governor and Godwin Obaseki.

The theme of the summit was “Investment attractiveness and economic development lesson for the sub-nationals” and the panelists at the summit posited that governors of the respective states should be allowed to take charge of security for development benefits and wellbeing of the people, while tasking Ekiti State to take advantage of its educational value to boost investment in the state.

Fayemi, who had immediately after his inauguration as governor for a second term in October 16, 2018, declared determination in reclaiming Ekiti land and restoring the values by working on a five-point agenda namely – governance, agriculture and rural development, infrastructure and industrial development, knowledge economy and social investment – used the occasion to present his scorecard in the last three years.

The event also featured commissioning of projects. For instance, the governor said that in a bid to dwell on infrastructural development for the benefit of the people and fulfill his promise on expanding the economic base of the state, increased rural access and communication with construction of good roads with a view to stimulate the grassroots economy, accessibility to market for farm produce and curb post-harvest losses affecting farmers, he is determined to fix the economic infrastructure of the state through provision of an efficient road network across the state.

One of the strategies the governor said he devised to achieve quality roads was ensuring that road maintenance projects were not contracted out but rather the state’s Public Works Corporation (PWC) was engaged. He added that a 100-tonne asphalt plant would be established to supply contractors handling various road projects in the state as well as contractors in neighbouring states.

The State Transition Law being put in place, according to him, will guarantee its sustainability, so that his successor can build on this rather than seeing it as a ‘Fayemi’ project. His words: “My vision is that it will not produce asphalt just for our own local use. We will be able to make it a 100-tonne plant, so that outsiders who are in the state to construct roads can get aggregates and asphalt from here.

Sometimes they go as far as Delta to get asphalt. There is no reason going that far, if we can produce from here and they can get it from us. That increases the sustainability of the corporation itself.” The governor also said that Asphalt plants have been established along Iworoko road, Ado Ekiti, for patching of potholes and regular maintenance of existing roads.

Roads that have witnessed construction and rehabilitation within the last three years of Fayemi’s administration in the state are Ilupeju-Ire-Igbemo-Ijan road, which connects all the three senatorial districts of the state; Oye-Ikun-Otun road, Agbado-Ode-Isinbode- Omuo road as well as the new Iyin-Ado dual carriage way with overhead bridges and street lights. Others are Aramoko-Erinjiyan-Ikogosi road, Ilawe-Igbaraodo-Ibuji road and the five kilometre road projects in the 16 local government areas of the state.

There is also the ongoing construction, with asphalt overlay on some rural access roads for agricultural product marketing. One thousand kilometres of the roads, according to Fayemi, would be constructed under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) policy of his administration. In the area of water and sanitation, many boreholes and toilet facilities were provided in all the 154 rural communities of Gbonyin and Ekiti West local government areas. This made it possible for the two local governments to be certified as open defecation free.

The Fayemi administration has also employed non pharmaceutical approach to tackle pandemic through provision of 35 hand washing and water facilities in 35 different locations, with massive sensitization of the citizens on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

At the commissioning of a multimillion naira water corporation headquarters built by the administration in conjunction with the World Bank, the Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, applauded the Governor Fayemi for his infrastructural development and quality leadership. Obaseki, who expressed satisfaction on the number of projects executed in the water sector and others despite the CoVID-19 pandemic challenge and paucity of funds in terms of state allocations, congratulated Ekiti people for having such a resourceful leader as Governor Fayemi, who despite the financial crunch has been able to turn things around.

His words: “Ekiti is lucky; you don’t know how lucky you are to have the kind of governor God has given you. Ekiti is not a big state; you are not even rich, but you have the greatest resource any nation can have, which is human resource.

“Governor Fayemi is not only leading Ekiti people well, he is leading all the governors well as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum. In my state, Edo, we were reviewing COVID-19 issues recently and we realised that Ekiti has the highest number of vaccinated persons in Nigeria and this gave us an insight into what is happening in the health sector in Ekiti. “Coming here to see what you (Fayemi) are doing in the water sector, I am happy. Water is a social services, it is an economic good that somebody would have to pay for. We have no choice, water is life and we have to give our people water but it has to be in a sustainable and affordable way.”

Fayemi, on his part, noted that the Ero, Egbe and Ureje dams have been rehabilitated to supply water to all the 16 local government areas of the state as part of the ways to reform the water sector. “We have executed 18 projects across the state in the water sector.

This is one of the significant projects of this administration that we hold high because it has to do with our people,” he said, while commending the partnership with the World Bank, European Union and the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Similary, in a bid to develop commerce and investment in the state, the Fayemi administration constructed ultra-modern markets across all the local government headquarters and also expended N3 billion on COVID-19 stimulus package for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSEs) through the Micro Finance and Enterprise Development Agency (MEDA).

The moribund Ire Block Industry was resuscitated, while the collapsed Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort has also been reconstructed under a new management and governance structure. The Ado Ekiti, Erekesan Central Market was constructed with supporting facilities and establishment of a sustainable management structure. The Erekesan Market project popularly known as Oja Oba, started during the immediate past administration of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, and Fayemi, who applauded Fayose for starting the project, which he said was at 55 per cent completion rate as at 2018, enjoined the people on prompt payment of their taxes and levies to enable government on its sustainability.

“This project was conceived and purposely built to make trading more conducive, encouraging and enjoyable for our citizens,” the governor said and cautioned traders who are fond of displaying goods by the roadside to desist from such and secure comfortable stalls in the market.

The education is not left out as Fayemi, on assumption of office in 2018, abolished all forms of education tax levied on school pupils as directed by the previous administration. He later announced compulsory and free education for all pupils in the state from primary to junior secondary school levels, with regular payment of teachers’ salaries for efficient and dedication to duties. There was also training and retraining of teachers conducted across schools in the state. Close to 15,000 teachers have so far have benefitted from the training, while gratuity purse was increased from N10 million monthly to N100 million.

To achieve proximity of schools across the state, Fayemi also established more schools to ensure that children do not trek above three kilometres from home to school, and this, according to the governor has curtailed the number of out-of-school children.

The new schools were named after some illustrious sons of Ekiti, who have rendered selfless service to realization and development of the state. Fayemi, who said the gesture was aimed at promoting role modeling that will spur patriotism in the younger generation, promised to construct more five model colleges that will replace those returned and being managed by private bodies. The governor also reiterated the determination of his administration to education transformation and zero tolerance to abandoned projects.

At the commissioning of one of the model colleges built in Afao road, Ado Ekiti and named after Pa Deji Fasuan, Fayemi said: “I knew him (Fasuan) about 46 years ago, his house shared boundaries with Christ School, which I attended. We all knew the role he played in the creation of Ekiti State.

Those of us who had governed the state would know how he persistently troubled us just for the sake of Ekiti.” Also in the past three years, the Fayemi administration has shouldered the responsibility of payment of WAEC and JAMB fees. There is also scholarship opportunity for indigent, exceptional students and bursary. These among others are crucial steps taken by the governor to uplift the education sector in the state.

And as Ekiti prepares for another political dispensation, Governor Fayemi declared that preparation for next year’s governorship election will not debar projects execution and vibrant administrative delivery to the people of the state. He prayed and expressed optimism that he would be succeeded by an APC candidate in 2022. “This administration has about only one year left, but I can assure you we shall work till the very last day.

We have spent 1,095 days, which translate to three years. The remaining year would be used to build on our existing performance and no project will be left uncompleted. “All abandoned projects by the previous have been completed by us, with only few others still at various stages of completion, but I am giving my words that by the time I leave office, there will not be any project left unattended,” Fayemi said.

