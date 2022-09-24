News

Ekiti: Fayemi set to inaugurate agro allied international cargo airport

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has said that arrangements have been concluded to inaugurate Ekiti International Agro-Allied Cargo Airport. The governor stated that though the airport was projected to be an Agro-Based Cargo airport, it will also be involved in commercial passenger operation.

The governor spoke on Friday through the state Commissioner for Information, Akin Omole at a press conference heralding the 4th anniversary and valedictory ceremonies of the Kayode Fayemi administration and inauguration of Hon. Biodun Oyebanji, with the theme: “Finishing well.” The Governor added that within the period under review, the administration embarked on many priority projects, some of which have been completed, while others are ongoing. He stated that the government has constructed a total of 139 kilometres of roads in the last four years, while also undertook some palliatives on the dilapidated federal roads to make them accessible for motorists.

Omole added that the parlous states of the federal roads in Ekiti State was due to increased traffic from adjoining states, especially upsurge of haulage businesses and cross border trucks, which he said put pressures on some of the highways. He added that the state government is making efforts to tackle the menace of insecurity in the state, saying that administrative bottlenecks were hindering the purchase of drone to monitor the forests and checkmate marauding criminals.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oyo Assembly asks CJ to probe deputy gov

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Twenty-three members of the Oyo State House of Assembly yesterday passed a motion directing the Chief Judge to appoint a seven-member panel to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct levelled against Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan. This came despite an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan restraining the Assembly from proceeding to remove Olaniyan. The motion […]
News

Zamfara: FG distributes engagement letters for independent monitors

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

The Federal Government has distributed engagement letters and tablets to hundreds of trained independent monitors in Zamfara State that are equipped with an application that would be used to report all their monitoring activities in the state. Flagging off the distribution of the letters and devices to the independent monitors held at Gusau by the […]
News

Creative artistes take control of Copyright amendment bills

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

For once, actors in the creative industry were united in their demand that the Copyright Bills presently being considered by the National Assembly must work for creators of intellectual properties and not for the users and exploiters of their creativity. This came to the fore when the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment held a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica