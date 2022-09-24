Ekiti: Fayemi set to inaugurate agro allied international cargo airport

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has said that arrangements have been concluded to inaugurate Ekiti International Agro-Allied Cargo Airport. The governor stated that though the airport was projected to be an Agro-Based Cargo airport, it will also be involved in commercial passenger operation.

The governor spoke on Friday through the state Commissioner for Information, Akin Omole at a press conference heralding the 4th anniversary and valedictory ceremonies of the Kayode Fayemi administration and inauguration of Hon. Biodun Oyebanji, with the theme: “Finishing well.” The Governor added that within the period under review, the administration embarked on many priority projects, some of which have been completed, while others are ongoing. He stated that the government has constructed a total of 139 kilometres of roads in the last four years, while also undertook some palliatives on the dilapidated federal roads to make them accessible for motorists.

Omole added that the parlous states of the federal roads in Ekiti State was due to increased traffic from adjoining states, especially upsurge of haulage businesses and cross border trucks, which he said put pressures on some of the highways. He added that the state government is making efforts to tackle the menace of insecurity in the state, saying that administrative bottlenecks were hindering the purchase of drone to monitor the forests and checkmate marauding criminals.

