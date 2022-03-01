Metro & Crime

Ekiti first class monarch escapes assassination

Gunmen reportedly attacked a first class monarch in Ekiti State, the Atah of Ayede Ekiti, Oba Adeleye Orisagbemi. But the monarch escaped death by chance at the weekend in the hands of the assailants.

The incident according to witnesses happened on Sunday between Isan and Ayede Ekiti around 9pm when the monarch was said to be returning from a meeting. Witnesses said the bandits attempted to kidnap the monarch but perhaps met some constraint which led to him being shot severally.

The monarch is said to be currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. Efforts to speak with him, has been unsuccessful but when contacted, the Spokes-person for Ekiti State Police Command, ASP Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident.

However, Abutu said, “the monarch was coming from Ijero Ekiti when the incident occurred as against speculations in some quarters that he was returning from Isan Ekiti” Abutu said, “efforts were on top gear to track down the perpetrators while the monarch is responding to treatment.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

