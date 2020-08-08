Ekiti FTAN urges Fayemi to reopen tourist sites, recreational facilities

Ekiti State chapter of the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) has called on the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, to consider the reopening of all tourist sites and recreational facilities in the state, to safeguard tourism business and economic crunch being witnessed by many of the operators. The chapter, which was recently inaugurated in a press statement signed by the state coordinator, Dr. Abioye Adedipe, lamented the economic hardship faced by the different operators, saying that this can no longer continue otherwise the state will witness economy collapse.

The partial lockdown of the state they said has rendered many people and families in the tourism sector jobless and in a state of financial hopelessness. Therefore, Adedipe called on the state governor to urgently reopen the sector even as he appealed to the governor to: “Provide succour and support in form of COVID-19 palliatives for the operators of travel, hospitality, tourism, arts/crafts and other related enterprises in the state.” FTAN said that the reopening of the sector and granting of palliatives to the operators would further consolidate to the strides that the governor has made in the development and promotion of the sector in the last couple of months. Some of these major actions listed by Adedipe included the recent creation of Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, appointment of an erudite scholar and practitioner, Professor Ojo Bakare, to man the ministry and the appointment of the former director deneral of the state council of arts and culture, Ambassador, Wale Lanre – Ojo, as senior special assistant on tourism development.

Winning the hosting right for the 2021 edition of the annual National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST 2021), FTAN said is a right step in further building on the achievements of the governor in the tourism and cultural sector of the state economy, adding that it would further project and promote Ekiti State arts, culture and tourism resources to Nigerians and the world. “The association, therefore, calls on the state government not to relent in her preparation towards hosting a successful event,’’ said FTAN even as it charged the state government to jealously protect all the cultural assets in the state against intruders.

Furthermore, Adedipe assured the state government of the unflinching support of FTAN, saying that: ‘‘The association is ready to partner with the government to establish a robust synergy aimed towards identifying, developing, marketing and promoting both existing and potential tourism resources and other cultural assets in the state.’’

Like this: Like Loading...