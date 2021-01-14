Ekiti fuel dealer’s kidnappers demand N60m ransom

Abductors have demanded N60M million to free Mr. Suleiman Akinbami, a fuel station owner in Ekiti State. This came about 48 hours after Akinbami was kidnapped on the premises of one of his petrol stations.

Family sources yesterday said the kidnappers called on Tuesday night and demanded the amount before they could release the victim. “You know our man was kidnapped on Sunday night in a very dramatic way and very late on Tuesday night, we got a call from them, asking us to pay N60 million if we are to see him.

“We pleaded with them to reduce the amount and we are yet to hear from them since then,” one of the sources said. But the state Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Brig. Gen Joe Komolafe (rtd), said he was not aware of the ransom being demanded by the abductors. Komolafe said his men were still on the trail of the gunmen. He expressed optimism that the victim would soon be rescued with the collaboration of Amotekun, police and vigilantes in the state.

Komolafe urged residents to volunteer timely and useful information on activities of criminals in their domains. He said: “Let me tell you that our personnel are very much in the bush trailing the kidnappers in a bid to rescue the victim.

It is a joint collaboration with police and other security agents to rescue him unhurt. “We are appealing to members of the public to volunteer useful information on the criminal elements in their communities because the criminals are human beings and not spirits. Our desk number is 09062970421. “Once we have credible information to act upon, the job is half done. We are urging our people to know that security is the responsibility of everyone and not that of the security personnel alone.”

Like this: Like Loading...