Ekiti gov-elect promises good governance

Ekiti State Governorelect, Biodun Oyebanji, has promised good governance. Oyebanji, who said though the challenges of leading the state look overwhelming, said a paucity of funds is the least of his worries, on account of the strong partnerships the state has built with local and international development partners.

He said this in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday during an interactive session with journalists heralding his swearing- in, slated for Sunday. Oyebanji said: “I want to work with competent, committed, courageous, transparent and God-fearing people.

My government will be all-inclusive. We are bringing those that will add value to our dear state and our party. “Whoever I will bring on board, we are going to monitor their activities and ensure that they relate with the locals, people at the grassroots. That is why I want to live in my village at Ikogosi to encourage other appointees to live in their localities.”

Oyebanji added that he has a template and roadmap he would deploy to increase the internally generated revenue through an effective and affordable tax regime that won’t put pressure or burden on the populace. The incoming governor said: “My vision is to have a society where everyone will feel secure and prosper. If the state is not secured and has the right infrastructure, investors won’t come. We know that we can’t control or command the security forces as a state, but we can support them to deliver.”

