News

Ekiti gov-elect promises good governance

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State Governorelect, Biodun Oyebanji, has promised good governance. Oyebanji, who said though the challenges of leading the state look overwhelming, said a paucity of funds is the least of his worries, on account of the strong partnerships the state has built with local and international development partners.

He said this in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday during an interactive session with journalists heralding his swearing- in, slated for Sunday. Oyebanji said: “I want to work with competent, committed, courageous, transparent and God-fearing people.

My government will be all-inclusive. We are bringing those that will add value to our dear state and our party. “Whoever I will bring on board, we are going to monitor their activities and ensure that they relate with the locals, people at the grassroots. That is why I want to live in my village at Ikogosi to encourage other appointees to live in their localities.”

Oyebanji added that he has a template and roadmap he would deploy to increase the internally generated revenue through an effective and affordable tax regime that won’t put pressure or burden on the populace. The incoming governor said: “My vision is to have a society where everyone will feel secure and prosper. If the state is not secured and has the right infrastructure, investors won’t come. We know that we can’t control or command the security forces as a state, but we can support them to deliver.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

‘Terrorists have taken over 50% of our land’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammad Sambo Haruna, has cried out that 50 per cent of Wase Local Government Area, Plateau State, has been taken over by terrorists. Haruna, who spoke at the Colloquium and Fund Raising event organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau State, fears the country could be facing imminent […]
News

Gov Emmanuel Applauds FG over location of oil & gas facilities in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      …pushes for relocation of ExxonMobil’s HQ to Uyo     Governor Udom Emmanuel, has expressed the gratitude of the government and people of Akwa Ibom state to federal government for the planned location of NNPC oil and gas logistics centre in the state. The governor, who made his feelings known during the […]
News

Core investor to commit N28bn into Yola Disco

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

Quest Electricity Nigeria Limited, the new investor in Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), has pledged to invest $68 million (about N28billion) into the firm over a period of two years.   The amount is outside the payment of purchase fee of N19billion by the core investor. Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) Mr. Alex Okoh, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica