Ekiti governor-elect lauds court ruling on candidacy

Ekiti State Governor- elect Biodun Oyebanji has hailed the judgment of the Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti, affirming him as the validly elected candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the June 18 governorship election. In a statement yesterday after the judgment, Oyebanji said the ruling that threw out the petition of one of the aspirants, Mr Kayode Ojo, is a landmark judgment. He praised the judiciary for living up to its reputation as the last hope of the common man. The governor-elect urged his supporters to be magnanimous in victory,stressing that the case is a family affair, which should not warrant any name-calling or bad blood. He also urged Ojo and others who might have issues with the outcome of the January 27 primary to support his incoming government.

Meanwhile, Ojo said he will approach the Court of Appeal to press his case. Justice Babs Kuewumi of the Federal High Court upheld the preliminary objection by the first defendant (APC) striking out the suit. He averred that since the maker of the signature on the writ of summons and the plaintiff’s statement of claims cannot be ascertained, the irregularities made the process defective. The Judge held that something cannot be built on anything, saying since the preliminary objection had been upheld, any process on the suit will amount to an academic exercise.

But Ojo faulted the judgment, saying that, “the judge wrongly dismissed our case based on a technicality.” He added: “Though we believe in the sanctity of the court, the judge erred in his judgment and we know the appeal court will correct the error.”

