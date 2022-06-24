Ekiti governor-elect, Oyebanji, pays ‘Thank You Visit’ to Ewi

Sequel to his electoral victory in Saturday’s governorship election, Ekiti State Governor- Elect, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, yesterday paid a ‘thank you’ visit to the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe. Oyebanji, who led some leaders of the All Progres- sives Congress (APC) to the palace of the monarch, said the purpose of the visit was to express his appreciation to the monarch and other traditional rulers for their support and the fatherly role they played prior to the election to avert the crisis. Specifically, Oyebanji described Oba Adejugbe as a father, who has always shown interest in his career trajectory since their first meeting in the 1990s during the agitation for the creation of Ekiti State. The governor-elect described the traditional institution as an important stakeholder in Ekiti that should not be toyed with by anybody, adding that the institution would be strengthened under him. “My visit to the palace today is to appreciate our father for his support for me over the years. At a time when most elders would have dismissed a young man like me, Oba Adejugbe embraced me with both hands and gave me the opportunity to fly. That singular opportunity equipped me very well and prepared me for the other roles I played in Ekiti.

