Ekiti gov’s wife inaugurates equipment for breast cancer

Bisi, wife of Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, yesterday inaugurated medical equipment donated to the Funmi Adunni Olayinka Diagnostic-Wellness Centre at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado Ekiti, to mark the 2021 World Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM). BCAM is an annual international health campaign organized every October to increase breast cancer awareness and raise support for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure. The equipment included a 3D Ultrasound machine with four probes, 100KVA generator, digital colposcopy, laptop and projector. Fayemi announced that EKSUTH had agreed for a period of one week to reduce the cost of a full range of tests for cancer to N15, 000 as part of activities marking this year’s BCAM in the State. The Chief Medical Director of EKSUTH, Prof Kayode Olabanji, commended Mrs. Fayemi for fulfilling her promise, saying that she recently sponsored surgeries for 21 breast cancer patients in the state.

