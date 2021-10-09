News

Ekiti govt approves Olukere as Oba

The Ekiti State government has approved recognition for, Olukere of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin. Olukere has been battling with his historical recognition for several years. The government also granted autonomy to the Olukere’s territory, named Odo Oja, Ikere Ekiti. Ikere is the second largest city in Ekiti State.

The past Olukeres battled for recognition during their lifetimes, while the attempts were resented by the government. Olukere claimed that his progenitors founded the Ikere kingdom before the coming of the paramount ruler of the town and the Ogoga of Ikere. But the present Ogoga, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado, insisted that Olukere was a mere Chief priest without any connection to royalty. The recognition by Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration was contained in the report of Justice Jide Aladejana- led Chieftaincy Review Commission set up to look into some contentious traditional issues in Ekiti State. A statement in Ado Ekiti on Friday and signed by the Executive Secretary, Bureau of Chieftaincy Matters, Adegboyega Morakinyo.

