Ekiti govt, UNOPS to invest $2bn to build 50,000 homes

Ekiti State Government and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) yesterday signed an agreement to build at least 50,000 affordable homes in the state over the next 10 years.

Under $2 billion deal, the agreement will see Ekiti State join one of the largest affordable housing initiatives in the world.

All the homes will be built in partnership with SHS Holdings and will include renewable energy and disease prevention technology.

This was contained in a statement made available by Olayinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi.

“All of the new affordable homes built will include renewable energy and disease preventative technology – including solar panel roofs, waste-to-energy technology and mosquito-repelling coatings,” Oyebode said.

He noted that the project is part of UNOPS’ Sustainable Infrastructure Impact Investments (S3I), which will deliver 1.3 million homes across multiple countries on three continents over the next decade.

Fayemi said: “We are very excited to partner with UNOPS and SHS to deliver affordable housing to the people of Ekiti State. This partnership will not only deliver 50,000 homes in our communities, it will also increase foreign direct investment into Ekiti State and put thousands of our people in jobs.

“This is how our promise of developing Ekiti and improving the lives of the people can be achieved. This partnership has come at an important time, during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reminded us of the need to deliver quality social infrastructure to the people.

“I am excited that UNOPS and SHS have chosen Ekiti State as the first destination in Nigeria for this project, and we will do everything to ensure we create a model that can be replicated across the country.”

Speaking on the announcement, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Chief Executive of S3I (Sustainable Infrastructure Impact Investments), Vitaly Vanshelboim, assured of support to help meet the critical need for affordable housing.

Dr. Allen Zimbler, Chairman of SHS Holdings, said: “SHS Holdings is proud to participate in signing a collaboration agreement with the Ekiti State Government of Nigeria and UNOPS in respect of building at least 50,000 sustainable housing units for key government employees and other eligible citizens, in sites to be identified within the state.

