Ekiti guber: ADC candidate promises devt

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The candidate of Ekiti State African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the June 18 governorship poll Dr. Wole Oluyede, has promised to bring governance closer to the people by taking advantage of the local government autonomy. The medical practitioner spoke in Ikere-Ekiti during an interactive session with journalists on his programmes.

Oluyede said: “Why are local governments not autonomous? If the government is local, then development will be local. “If elected governor, all the LGs allocations will go to them directly to bring development. Too much control of the government makes things difficult. We must make the government more accessible to people by removing bottlenecks that are obtainable the world over.” He added: “As I was told, the state has borrowed up to N88 billion. We have 2.3 million well-educated persons having nothing to do. If all Ekiti is to share from the N2.3 billion monthly allocations, then it amounts to N1, 100 per month and N35 per day. This is extreme poverty and there is no plan on how to get out of this.

 

