Ekiti Guber: APC candidate unveils six-point agenda

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election, Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday unveiled his six-point agenda if elected. He promised to focus on job creation and human capital development to harness the abundant resources in the state. Others are agriculture and rural Development, infrastructure and industrialisation, arts culture and tourism and governance. The ruling party also held a road show from the Trade Fair Complex to its secretariat in Ado Ekiti to mobilise support for Oyebanji.

