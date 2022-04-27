Ekiti Guber: APC candidate unveils six-point agenda

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election, Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday unveiled his six-point agenda if elected. He promised to focus on job creation and human capital development to harness the abundant resources in the state. Others are agriculture and rural Development, infrastructure and industrialisation, arts culture and tourism and governance. The ruling party also held a road show from the Trade Fair Complex to its secretariat in Ado Ekiti to mobilise support for Oyebanji.
FG recovers N227.7m worth of stolen diesel, kerosene
Troops prosecuting the ongoing war against economic sabotage in the Niger Delta region, recovered illegally-refined automotive gas oil (diesel) and dual Ppurpose kerosene worth N227, 715, 653. The recoveries were made during aggressive operations by fighting forces in December, 2021. A breakdown shows that while a total of 896,500 litres of illegallyrefined AGO were […]
DNC 2020: Biden depicts election as battle of light, darkness
Joe Biden said US President Donald Trump has "cloaked America in darkness for much too long", as he accepted the Democratic White House nomination. The former US vice-president said his rival has unleashed "too much anger, too much fear, too much division". Biden's impassioned speech was the capstone of a political career spanning nearly […]
Don't drag Nigeria into another civil war –Gowon
Former Military Head of State and elder statesman, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) yesterday warned youths and war drum beaters in the country not to drag the nation into another civil war that may spell permanent doom for Nigerians. He warned that a new civil war will bring Nigeria unto permanent backwardness and suffering of […]
