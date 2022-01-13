News Top Stories

Ekiti guber: APC chief collapses structure for Bamidele

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

A former House of Representatives member, Bimbo Daramola, has collapsed his structure in support of Senator Opeyemi Bamidele ahead of the January 27 All progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election. The election proper takes place on June 18, and Bamidele is one the contenders for the APC ticket. Daramola, popularly called Congress Man, described Bamidele’s governorship ambition as legitimate.

The Senator, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, said the collaboration is not meant to deprive the APC from electoral success in the June 18 election. Bamidele, who spoke in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, disclosed that many strong politicians would support him. He said: “My ambition is for the interest of Ekiti sons and daughters who believe that it shouldn’t be the same old story in 2018. I am not contesting or joining others to rock the boat in the APC. This is a family affair, internal party democracy and primary election.

 

Our Reporters

