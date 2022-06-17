Ekiti Guber: APC debunks rumour of primary election nullification

The Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked a report that a court in Abuja has ‘nullified its governorship primary, 72 hours to the guber poll.’ The APC in a release signed by the state’s Publicity Secretary of the party, Segun Dipe, asked the public to disregard the rumour and discountenance it “as the forlorn wish of some desperate politicians in the state, which cannot come to pass.”

According to Dipe, “The warped rumour is a de-marketing gimmick of some desperate opposition, who are unmindful of the fact that they are causing further damage to their zero chances at the poll, instead of enhancing it.” Dipe wondered how on earth they would expect the electorate to believe such a lie, “which they are throwing into the space just two days after the mother of rallies was successfully put together by the party in the state. “While we do not expect anyone to take such mindless and baseless rumour seriously, we however owe the public the duty of care and assurance that they should disregard the rumour, which is farthest from the truth.”

