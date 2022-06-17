News

Ekiti Guber: APC debunks rumour of primary election nullification

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked a report that a court in Abuja has ‘nullified its governorship primary, 72 hours to the guber poll.’ The APC in a release signed by the state’s Publicity Secretary of the party, Segun Dipe, asked the public to disregard the rumour and discountenance it “as the forlorn wish of some desperate politicians in the state, which cannot come to pass.”

According to Dipe, “The warped rumour is a de-marketing gimmick of some desperate opposition, who are unmindful of the fact that they are causing further damage to their zero chances at the poll, instead of enhancing it.” Dipe wondered how on earth they would expect the electorate to believe such a lie, “which they are throwing into the space just two days after the mother of rallies was successfully put together by the party in the state. “While we do not expect anyone to take such mindless and baseless rumour seriously, we however owe the public the duty of care and assurance that they should disregard the rumour, which is farthest from the truth.”

 

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

Emefiele: New National Arts Theatre to be ready in November

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The new National Arts Theatre Complex at Iganmu, Lagos, will be ready for inauguration by November this year, the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has said. Emefiele, who stated this at a press briefing during the second inspection of the complex in Lagos, yesterday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari would inaugurate […]
News

Ogun residents protest demolition of houses for estate project

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Residents of four villages in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogu State on Friday protested the demolition of their houses by the state government for the construction of a housing project. The villagers, who claimed that they had been iving in the villages for over 300 years, said if the government wiped out their […]
News

Edo APC councillors petitions party over Obaseki’s conduct

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA.

The Councilors of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State have petitioned the leadership of the party over Governor Godwin Obaseki.   The councilors, who decried the non-payment of their salaries and entitlements by Obaseki-led Edo State Government, said they could not decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the governor.   In the […]

