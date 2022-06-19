Ekiti Guber: APC taunts PDP for third position

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taunted the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for coming third position in the Ekiti State governorship election held on Saturday.

The party said: “Unsurprisingly, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) finished a distant third position in the just-concluded election. Despite its claim to a self-serving and self-assigned rescue mission of Nigeria, the people of Ekiti State and, by extension, Nigerians are not, in any way, deceived by the ceaseless propaganda of a desperate party that only seeks a return to power to continue its ruinous escapades.”

The APC governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanjo won the election with the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP), Engr. Segun Oni taking the second position.

In the statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka on Sunday, the party said: “As we savour the joy and euphoria of victory in the just-concluded gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to congratulate and profoundly appreciate the wonderful people of Ekiti State for reaffirming their confidence in our party by rallying round the Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji.

“Without a doubt, the well-deserved victory in Ekiti State is an eloquent testimony of the acceptance of our party under the visionary leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the sagacity of our National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, and the uncommon commitment of other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party.

“It bears mentioning that the towering accomplishments of incumbent Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode John Fayemi, provided a solid predicate for this decisive victory. We thank you for your service to your state and country.

“We pay a special tribute to the Governor Atiku Bagudu-led Campaign Council for discharging their assignment with extraordinary commitment and efficiency. We salute our dogged presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, our APC governors, National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, among other party leaders, for their highly valued contribution to this success.

“As we inch towards the 2023 general election, we urge the people of Ekiti State and Nigerians, in general, to sustain their support for our party by voting overwhelmingly for all APC candidates as the party remains unwavering in its commitment to improving the quality of governance and standard of living of all Nigerians.”

