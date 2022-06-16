Ekiti Guber: Claims, counter-claims over violent build-up

ADEWUMI ADEMIJU reports on the tensed build-up to this weekend’s governorship election in Ekiti State, which has seen members of the ruling party and the opposition involved in bloody clashes

There is no doubt that the build-up to Saturday’s governorship election Ekiti State has been characterized by violence the latest being that of Saturday June 11 in Itaji Ekiti, Ekiti North Local Government Area of the state in which one Tope Ajayi, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was shot dead, while several others were injured.

The incident occurred when the APC and Social Democratic Party (SDP) took their campaigns to the community. The deceased was a member of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN). The Biodun Oyebanji Campaign Organisation, which claimed that it was a violent attack on members of the APC, not only pointed fingers at the Social Democratic Party (SDP) but warned against further attacks on members of the ruling party in the state. The APC said its campaign procession in Ekiti North Senatorial District was peaceful “until it was disrupted by SDP thugs under the command of a former member of the House of Representatives, Bimbo Daramola, at Itaji-Ekiti.”

The Director of Media and Publicity of the Biodun Oyebanji Campaign Organisation, Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, said: “It is very disturbing that Daramola was seen personally leading thugs parading as security officials, and instructed them to shoot directly at our members in Itaji-Ekiti.

He and others culpable of the breach of peace are to be held accountable.” Olatunbosun, who said activities of the Biodun Oyebanji Campaign Organisation have been rancour-free and devoid of any violence since it began, noted that “it is tragic that within one week of Daramola decamping to the SDP, we have recorded a spate of violence, including an attack on our campaign rally at Oke Ayedun, and now the brutal killing of our member and maiming of many others who are now battling for their lives in the hospital.” He called on the security agencies in the state to investigate the incident thoroughly and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book, while calling on all APC members and the general public to go about their normal activities without fear.

Olatunbosun also called on the police to invite SDP chieftains in the state to explain all they know about the attack for justice to be done to the deceased and the injured and prevent a reoccurrence during the election. He claimed that the Oyebanji Campaign Organisation is in possession of intelligence that hundreds of thugs and youths have been armed with guns and other dangerous weapons across the state to cause mayhem, accusing the candidate of the SDP, Segun Oni, of desperation to cause violence on election day to scare voters in areas where he is not popular. Also speaking on the Itaji Ekiti incident, the leadership of the APC in the state which pledged to engage its members to douse the tension, stressed that the SDP would bear the consequence of the attack.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Segun Dipe, while condemning the incident, said: “It should ring in the ears of Segun Oni and his cohorts that they should be ready to bear the consequences of their unconscionable act.” Dipe said that it is apparent that the SDP governorship candidate is a leopard that cannot change its spot. “He is too desperate and will not stop at anything to get to power though he won’t.

We learnt he is now physically involved in the unleashing of mayhem, thus causing unrest in the state,” he said. The APC spokesperson, however, maintained that Oni’s action will not deter his from fulfilling its pact with the people, which is to ensure a smooth transition from Governor Fayemi to Biodun Oyebanji, adding that “Segun Oni will be exposed for who he truly is; a desperado.” He sounded a note of warning to members of the SDP in the Ekiti State, saying: “If you think you have monopoly of violence, remember also that the hands of law are long enough to catch up with you and crime has an expiry date.” Narrating what happened in Itaji Ekiti, he said: “The APC train had embarked on a roadshow to canvas for the support of the electorate across the state for the party’s candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, only for the SDP goons to unleash mayhem on them. First, they were waylaid at Segun Oni’s town, Ifaki, but our people did not baulk. The SDP miscreants later open fire at them along Itaji road, killing and maiming. “Even when the unarmed youths ran into the bush for their dear lives, they were pursued and shot directly at.

Even in times of war, you don’t shoot at unarmed innocent citizens, but in this case, the SDP goons were mindless of the consequences of their actions, and we implore the security operatives to roar into action, without minding whose ox is gored. “No one can say with precision how many casualties occurred from the onesided unprovoked assault. All we can say is that SDP has acted unconscionably and should be made to face the law. This is one war Segun Oni and those in cahoots with him cannot win. Their style of gangsterism is old fashioned and will not be condoned in a sane society like ours.

“Ekiti is not a banana republic where people can be killed or maimed anyhow. Lest he fails to know, Oni has successfully pushed himself to the wrong side of history. He will be judged, morally, spiritually and legally. The blood of those he is falling will also come in judgement against him and his cohorts, no two ways about this.” However, the Segun Oni campaign organization, which also claimed attacks on its members by political thugs working for the APC, said the Itaji Ekiti violence is a vindication of the alarm it earlier raised that the APC-led government in Ekiti State has imported thugs and bandits to the state for the governorship election.

The Director of Media and Publicity, Segun Oni Campaign Organization, Mr. Jackson Adebayo, in a statement said: “The incessant attacks on members of the SDP and the convoy of Asiwaju Segun Oni, has not come as a surprise because we’ve raised the alarm before and it is now being executed by the agents of the state.” He added: “It’s no more hidden that all the attacks are being carried out by thugs and members of the APC as they openly display the wicked act in broad daylight like it happened at Egbe Ekiti in Gboyin Local Government Area.

“On the 8th and 9th of June, APC thugs stationed at the Ilejemeje Local Government Area popularly called the Mayegun boys attacked Chief Segun Akinwumi, a chieftain of SDP threatening to burn his car and house before the intervention of traditional rulers in the area.

This one happened on the 8th before our campaign tour got to the local government. “In the same vein, Property belonging to Hon. Kehinde Babatola was vandalized on the 9th after the Segun Oni campaign train to the local government left.

The thugs in their 20s re-entered Iye Ekiti where they destroyed vehicles belonging to our members there. “The second day, the thugs laid ambush at Ayegbaju Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area, where we were to have our campaign rally. On our way, they started shooting at our vehicles but for the effectiveness of our security backup there would have been loss of lives. Hell was however let loose at Odo and Oke Ayedun Ekiti in Ikole local government areas where the thugs unleashed terror, shooting sporadically at members of the SDP, who were meeting after the Segun Oni Campaign train had moved to Ijesha Isu enroute Ado Ekiti.”

Refuting the allegation by the APC that he was the brain behind the itaji attack, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bimbo Daramola, described as untrue the allegation by the Biodun Oyebanji Campaign Organisation that he masterminded the killing during the political campaign. Daramola, who recently defected from the ruling APC to SDP told journalists that the allegation was nothing but an attempt to frame him up and prevent him from participating in the governorship election due to his strength of mobilization. His words: “Let me begin by saying that I am getting increasingly disappointed with the way things are turning out politically in Ekiti State.

I couldn’t have imagined in my life that Olatubosun could degenerate into such level of peddling fake news against my person. “It is obvious that APC is trying to get me off track just like the party had threatened over time in the run up to this election that they will intimidate and take people out of circulation and that is exactly what is happening now.”

He noted that APC has found out that the people don’t want them anymore hence its resort to cheap blackmail, which he said will not make the people change their minds. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the Itaji Ekiti incident, said the Police Commissioner, Mr. Moronkeji Adesina, has ordered heavy deployment of anti-riot and plain-clothed policemen to some of the identified flashpoints across the state to ward off violence and bloodshed.

“The Police Commissioner and other security outfits have been trying to ensure that this election is violence-free, and other stakeholders, especially the political actors must join us because no election is worth the blood of any citizen. “Concerning what has been happening in the political scene, the CP had ordered full investigations into reported cases of shooting and disruption and we are assuring the people of Ekiti that those found guilty will be severely dealt with,” Abutu said.

