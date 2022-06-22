Ekiti Guber: CNPP urges INEC to prosecute electoral offenders

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to identify, arrest and diligently prosecute all those behind the vote-buying that characterized last weekend’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

CNPP, which gave the charge in its congratulatory message to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyabanji on his victory at the poll, said anyone who sponsored, aided and abetted any offender should also be made to face the full wrath of the law to send the right signal that with the new Electoral Act, it won’t be business as usual. The CNPP Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, in a statement, said after a review of the process and the outcome of the Ekiti State governorship election, “the CNPP congratulates the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the outcome of the election.

“We also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and call on the electoral umpire to make a bold statement ahead of the 2023 general election by bringing to justice all electoral offenders in the just concluded Ekiti State governorship election. “Effectively prosecuting electoral offenders will be the first step towards stamping out vote-buying, undue influence, intimidation, ballot-box snatching and all other forms of electoral offences in the country.

“The powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission on trial of offences under the Electoral Act, 2022 is provided for by Section 45 of the Act, which states that ‘(1) An offence committed under this Act shall be triable in a Magistrate Court or a High Court of a State in which the offence is committed, or the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. (2) A prosecution under this Act shall be undertaken by legal officers of the Commission or any le-gal practitioner appointed by it.”

Insisting that INEC must not ignore cases of vote-buying during the Ekiti gubernatorial election, CNPP called on the electoral umpire to immediately activate its prosecutorial powers under the Electoral Act, 2022 and other relevant laws of the country to scale up its commitment to deepening democracy and promote transparency in the electoral processes.

In another development, the CNPP condemned what it described as APC’s plot to upturn its recent primary election in Abia State. It said that the ruling party cannot change its own rules at the end of the game to favour preferred aspirants in Abia State, while urging INEC to stick to the rules of the game in accordance with the Electoral Act to safeguard the country’s democracy. In a statement on the plot, CNPP noted “with dismay that the APC, which is supposed to be a shining light for all political parties will engage in a manipulative process against its own rules.”

The group’s statement was on the heels of a reported move by the APC to replace candidates that emerged after its direct primaries in Abia State in line with its request to INEC in its own letter dated 25th May, 2022, with reference no: APC/NHDCINEC/19/022/61, in which the party adopted the direct primaries mode of election in Abia, Benue and Osun states. According to CNPP, the letter notifying INEC of the mode of primaries was signed by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the National Secretary, Senator lyiola Omisore. The group further noted that in response to the letter, the electoral commission monitored the primary, which produced the immediate- past Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah as the APC governorship candidate in Abia State.

The CNPP noted that “it is worried that the APC, after the governorship primary election in Abia State, turned around to plot to upturn the outcome of the direct primary election in a fresh letter backdated to May 26, notifying the commission “that Abia State was inadvertently included among states for direct primaries.”

Describing the twist as a bad omen ahead of the 2023 general election, CNPP said: “We strongly condemn this unhealthy development and call on INEC and the APC to thread with caution and play politics according to the rules as that is the only way to deepen the country’s democracy and promote good governance in the interest of the people. “Nigerians, and indeed the whole world, are watching as the attempt to submit a fresh letter to the commission after the primary election has long been won and lost is a coup against democracy that cannot be tolerated in a sane clime and must not be allowed to stand.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...