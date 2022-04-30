Ekiti guber: Fayose assures of restoration of past glory by PDP candidate, Kolawole

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has given residents the assurance that People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Hon Bisi Kolawole, will restore the lost glory in the state if elected as governor. Fayose spoke yesterday while addressing the people of Aba Igbira, in Ado Ekiti, during a campaign tour of some areas in the state capital.

The former governor said: “Ekiti State was already messed up by the APC government, but as usual, PDP will fix the state.” A statement yesterday by the Spokesperson of the Bisi Kolawole Campaign Organisation, Lere Olayinka, disclosed that the campaign tour spread to areas such as Apata Natha, Nova and Aba Igbira areas of Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

