News

Ekiti guber: Fayose assures of restoration of past glory by PDP candidate, Kolawole

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has given residents the assurance that People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Hon Bisi Kolawole, will restore the lost glory in the state if elected as governor. Fayose spoke yesterday while addressing the people of Aba Igbira, in Ado Ekiti, during a campaign tour of some areas in the state capital.

The former governor said: “Ekiti State was already messed up by the APC government, but as usual, PDP will fix the state.” A statement yesterday by the Spokesperson of the Bisi Kolawole Campaign Organisation, Lere Olayinka, disclosed that the campaign tour spread to areas such as Apata Natha, Nova and Aba Igbira areas of Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FCT Minister sacks DRTS boss

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday relieved the Director of Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Wadata Bodinga and replaced him with Dr Abdulateef Bello, the acting director, Department of State Services. While no reason was given for Bodinga’s sacking, sources close to the office of the Minister, said the former DRTS has […]
News

Customs seizes 124 assorted items in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

  The Customs Area Comptroller, Kebbi Area Command, Hafiz Kalla, has said that between January and June this year the command has intercepted 124 assorted items from smugglers and paid duty value of the items stands at over N100m.   He stated this yesterday while addressing journalists at the command’s headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, adding […]
News

Emergency NEC: INEC rejects Bello’s letter, says only Buni, Secretary can sign

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

‘Party didn’t give 21 days notice required by Electoral Act’ The plot to remove the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, might have hit a brickwall with a contrary position taken by the Independent National Electoral Commission. The Commission has rejected a letter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica