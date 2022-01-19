News

Ekiti guber: Group calls for cancellation of PDP ad-hoc congress

A group, Ekiti Political Intervention Coalition (EPIC), has asked the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cancel the three-ad-hoc delegates congress that purportedly held in Ekiti last Saturday. The group also asked the Senator Iyorchia Ayuled National Working Committee of the party to refrain from indulging what it described as the excesses of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, who is not an aspirant in the coming party primary election but “a meddlesome interloper and political wheeler-dealer.”

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Banji Dada, EPIC said for PDP to rescue and rebuild Nigeria, the process must begin from within, and that the National Chairman must be bold in leading the NWC to take decisions that will salvage the party in Ekiti State. The statement reads in part: “Is it not a big shame that the PDP is being tossed around by Fayose, denying his aspirant a voice and using every trick in the book to corner a ticket that he wants to sell later to another inter- est to undo the PDP? “We want Mr. Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to know that a party that wants to rescue and rebuild Nigeria will not be indulging a man who attempted to truncate the last national convention of the PDP through his cronies but failed.”

 

