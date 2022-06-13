Ekiti Guber: IGP deploys 5 APCs, 4 helicopters, drones, other operational assets

As part of measures to deny political thugs and other troublemakers freedom of action during Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of adequate police personnel and other operational assets.

The deployment will include conventional police officers, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces personnel, Explosives Ordinance Unit (EOD), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), INTERPOL, Special Protection Unit (SPU), the Force Marine, Mounted Troops, K-9 Section, Force Public Relations Department (FPRD) as well as Police medical teams.

Operational platforms to be engaged during the election are: 5 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) for patrol operation; 4 helicopters, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (drones) for aerial surveillance, and other “unique” operational capabilities.

A statement, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the robust security arrangements were occasioned by election security threat assessment.

The Force spokesman added that the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Mr. Johnson Kokumo, will coordinate the security strategy to be implemented during the Saturday poll.

According to him, Kokumo, who is the supervising DIG in-charge of South West, will be assisted by four Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, three Commissioners of Police (CPs), five Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) as well as 18 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

This was even as he noted that there will be restriction of movement, which announcement will be made by the Commissioner of Police in the state.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the mobilisation and deployment of adequate police personnel, Armoured Personnel Carriers, technical capabilities of the Police Air-wing, the Force Marine, MountedTroops, K-9 Section, and other operational assets for the Ekiti State gubernatorial election slated for 18th June, 2022.

“This includes the deployment of selected seasoned strategic commanders from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and above for effective supervision of security personnel and operations in the election.

“The IGP noted that the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department who is the supervisory DIG for the South West geo-political zone, DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, has been deployed to Ekiti State as the co-ordinator of the security component for the election.

“DIG Kokumo is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the operation order evolved from the Election Security Threat Assessment, to ensure a peaceful and conducive environment devoid of violence and to guarantee law-abiding citizens of security to freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

“Kokumo will be assisted by four Assistant Inspectors- General of Police, three Commissioners of Police, five Deputy Commissioners of Police, and 18 Assistant Commissioners of Police,” Adejobi explained.

He said the senior officers are to coordinate human and other operational deployments in the three senatorial districts, sixteen local government areas as well as the 2,445 polling units in the “Land of Honour and Integrity” state.

The FPRO quoted the IGP as saying that the Force had carried out the afore stated operational deployments, in a bid to create a conducive environment needed for a free, fair and credible exercise on Saturday.

His words: “The IGP further noted that the personnel… will be on ground to guarantee free, fair, credible and acceptable election.

“The IGP reassures the nation and the international community that the Force is adequately prepared for the gubernatorial election in Ekiti State.

“He reiterates that the Force will do everything within its powers to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders to protect democratic values, provide level-playing field for all political actors, ensure adequate protection of voters, INEC officials, equipment, accredited observers, both domestic and international, and other key players in Ekiti State.”

