Ekiti guber: I’ll restore back the good old days – Oni

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former Ekiti State Governor Segun Oni has regretted the deterioration of the state, since his tenure was truncated in 2010, and promised to restore back the good old days if elected.

Oni, who was declared winner of the 2007 Ekiti State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but his election was annulled at the Court of Appeal three years later.

The former governor was at the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to submit his nomination form for the June 18, 2022 Ekiti governorship election.

He recalled his achievements within the three years he ruled the state, and said he is in the “race to bring the promise of Ekiti to the people of Ekiti; the promise of a state where no one is left behind and in which we will seek the forgotten and cater to their needs. That is our covenant with the people.”

According to him: “Ekiti was a cynosure of good governance and efficient government. We worked very hard to propel Ekiti to live up true to its motto as the fountain of knowledge in Nigeria. We brought our state to national reckoning. Unfortunately, this may not be the case today.”

He however said there are a lot yet be concluded, and assured that his emergence as governor would afford him the opportunity to do justice to them.

PDP National Organising Secretary Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), disclosed that five persons have purchased nomination forms for the Ekiti governorship but assured of level playing field to all the aspirants.

 

