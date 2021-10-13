Ekiti guber: I’ll restore the good old days –Oni

A former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Olusegun Oni, has regretted the deterioration of the state since his tenure was truncated in 2010, promising to restore the good old days if elected again. Oni was declared winner of the 2007 Ekiti State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but the election was annulled at the Court of Appeal three years later. The former governor was at the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to submit his nomination form for the June 18, 2022 Ekiti governorship election.

He recalled his achievements within the three years he ruled the state, saying he was in the “race again to bring the promise of Ekiti to the people of Ekiti State; the promise of a state where no one is left behind and in which we will seek the forgotten and cater to their needs.

That is our covenant with the people.” According to him, “Ekiti was a cynosure of good gover nance and efficient government. We worked very hard to propel Ekiti to live up true to its motto as the fountain of knowledge in Nigeria. We brought our state to national reckoning. Unfortunately, this may not be the case today.” He, however, said that there are a lot yet to be concluded and assured the people that his emergence as governor would afford him the opportunity to do justice to them. Oni promised to start where he stopped and “take the state further down to a new terrain where we will be able to add value, much more value to the lives of the people.

