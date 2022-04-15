Ekiti Guber: Insecurity’ll cost APC victory – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the June 18 Ekiti State governorship poll, Bisi Kolawole has said the inability to tackle the security issues in the state will cost the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the election. Kolawole, who decried the security situation in the state, promised to address the issue if elected.

The former commissioner said this in an interview with journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday. He said: “When you take off the Boko Haram zone, Ekiti is the least secured state. You can’t travel from Efon to Ado without fear. We have to revert to the time when Governor Ayodele Fayose reinvigorated the hunters and to tackle insecurity from Ekiti. Our Obas were being rendered ordinary with bandits shooting and kidnapping them for ransom.” Kolawole added: “I would emerge as the most experienced Ekiti governor if elected. Not Niyi Adebayo, not Kayode Fayemi, not even my political leader, Fayose, parade my credentials. None of them held any position before becoming governor.

“I am an indigenous politician who has participated in Ekiti politics in the last 16 years.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...