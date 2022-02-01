News Top Stories

Ekiti guber: Mark heads PDP Reconciliation C’ttee

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Comment(0)

Former President of the Senate David Mark is to reconcile aggrieved members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, following the January 26 governorship primary.

 

The primary, which was won by Bisi Kolawole, an associate of former governor Ayodele Fayose, was disputed by the Senator representing Ekiti West Bidoun Olujimi and former governor Segun Oni, who contested the PDP ticket against Kolawole.

 

Oni reportedly accused the PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and Fayose of conspiring to concede the Ekiti governorship to the All Progressives Congress (APC), by fielding a “weak candidate.”

 

The party had earlier set up an appeal panel headed by Ayu, to hear appeals arising from the governorship primary. PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, told journalists that only a petition from Olujimi was received by the panel when it met last Friday.

 

In a statement on Monday, PDP said the Mark Reconciliation Committee, which also has Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde as co-Chairman: “Is charged with the sole mandate of reconciling all our stakeholders in Ekiti State including all aspirants in the just concluded governorship primary election in the state.”

The Ekiti Post-primary Reconciliation Committee is composed of nine members, including Secretary of PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) Senator Adolphus Wabara and Senator Zainab Kure, Chief Shuaibu Oyedokun, among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

El-Rufai: How past govt paid elite to stop Kaduna killings

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

  …vows not to appease criminals with ‘peace money’     Governor Nasir el- Rufai of Kaduna State has disclosed why he is being ‘attacked’ by Southern Kaduna leaders, following the killings and destruction of properties by suspected Fulani militias in the southern part of the state. El-Rufai revealed that before now, previous administrations paid […]
News

COVID-19: Australian state declares state of disaster after spike in cases  

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Australian state of Victoria has declared a state of disaster and imposed new lockdown measures after a surge in coronavirus infections. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the restrictions would come into effect on Sunday at 18:00 (09:00 BST). Under the new rules, residents of the state capital Melbourne will be subject to a […]
News Top Stories

Vandalism: FG to spend N5trn on damaged bridges

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Destruction act of terrorism –Mohammed     The Federal Government has said it would spend a whopping sum of N5 trillion to repair bridges damaged by unpatriotic Nigerians.   Three of these bridges were damaged by fire incidents caused by patrol laden tankers, one each by illegal miners and truck carrying excavators, while the remaining […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica