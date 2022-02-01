Ekiti guber: Mark heads PDP Reconciliation C’ttee

Former President of the Senate David Mark is to reconcile aggrieved members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, following the January 26 governorship primary.

The primary, which was won by Bisi Kolawole, an associate of former governor Ayodele Fayose, was disputed by the Senator representing Ekiti West Bidoun Olujimi and former governor Segun Oni, who contested the PDP ticket against Kolawole.

Oni reportedly accused the PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and Fayose of conspiring to concede the Ekiti governorship to the All Progressives Congress (APC), by fielding a “weak candidate.”

The party had earlier set up an appeal panel headed by Ayu, to hear appeals arising from the governorship primary. PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, told journalists that only a petition from Olujimi was received by the panel when it met last Friday.

In a statement on Monday, PDP said the Mark Reconciliation Committee, which also has Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde as co-Chairman: “Is charged with the sole mandate of reconciling all our stakeholders in Ekiti State including all aspirants in the just concluded governorship primary election in the state.”

The Ekiti Post-primary Reconciliation Committee is composed of nine members, including Secretary of PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) Senator Adolphus Wabara and Senator Zainab Kure, Chief Shuaibu Oyedokun, among others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...