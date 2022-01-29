News Top Stories

Ekiti guber: My election was not influenced by Fayemi-Oyebanji

The newly elected governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has said that his victory was not influenced by Governor Kayode Fayemi of the state. Oyebanji, who left office as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in December 2021, was elected as the state APC guber candidate with about 101,000 votes across the 177 wards in the state during the party primaries, which held on Thursday amidst controversy and insinuations that the process was skewed in his favour by the state government.

Governor Muhammed Abubakar Baduru of Jigawa State, who shares the election commmitee, had said that Oyebanji scored the highest number of votes to defeat other contestants. Speaking as a guest on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday, which was monitored by Saturday Telegraph, Oyebanji said that Dr. Kayode Fayemi is the leader of the APC in Ekiti State and that many members of the party in the state had relationship with him. The former SSG stressed that he had worked with Fayemi as governor for seven years, and stressed that he discharged duties effectively.

On what he intended to do as governor, he said that Ekiti State has a development plan, which he hoped to pursue vigorously. “We will continue with areas, where we have been working and ask the people what else they want us to do. “During our campaign for the primaries, I went round Ekiti State four times and there were feedbacks from the people.

“One unique selling point of the administration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi is that we always get back to the people on what they want us to do for them and we do this on a quarterly basis. “We will continue in that trajectory and the things that are fundamental are security, employment for our teeming youths and we will grow the Ekiti State economy to make the state prosperous. Asked why he was constantly referring to the administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi, Oyebanji said as a former SSG there was no way he could remove himself from the current government, adding that he would benefit from the achievements of the government.

 

