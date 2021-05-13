News

Ekiti guber: Next governor should come from south – Olujimi

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district at the National Assembly, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, has declared that her district should produce the next governor of the state. She said a candidate from her senatorial district should be supported to succeed Governor Kayode Fayemi during in the next governorship election in the state. Olujimi said power should be made to shift to the district in the spirit of fairness and equity, adding that the north senatorial districts had at various times produced the governor of the state to the exclusion of the south.

In a statement in Ado- Ekiti yesterday, the former minority leader said Ekiti South had been short-changed in the choice of governor since the creation of the state 24 years ago, adding that the marginalisation had led to the under-development of the district. The senator, who denied insinuations in political quarters that she had entered into pact with some people on the 2022 governorship election, said she remained irrevocably committed to the Ekiti South agenda. “My attention has been drawn to various political undercurrents or misgivings making rounds that I have entered into a pact on Ekiti governorship election in 2022.

“I have not entered into any pact with any individual or group. Any such ideas are unfounded and largely figments of the imagination of such rumour mongers. “I have been consistent on the facts that the PDP national leadership is on constructive engagement with Ekiti PDP leadership on how to resolve the impasse that arose from the ward congresses, amicably.” “We should therefore be reminded that there is a pending case in the Supreme Court on the same issue, aside from the Senator Bukola Saraki Reconciliation Committee, which was yet to sit. “Also, the report of the Olagunsoye Oyinlola-led South-West Reconciliation Committee set up by our zonal leadership is yet to be released. These issues and many more are still receiving the attention of our leaders at the national level,” she said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Yoruba in Abia laud Ikpeazu over peace, unity

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

The Yoruba Community Development Association, Abia State Chapter, has called on all Nigerians to eschew all form of tribal discrimination and work towards the unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.   The group hailed Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and the entire people of the state for ensuring that Nigerians doing various […]
News

Uzodinma flags off 12km Awo-Omamma-Okwudor Road project

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has flagged off the construction of 12 kilometer Awo-Omamma- Okwudor Road in Oru East and Njaba Local Government Areas of the state. The road which past administrations had ignored for reasons known to them would be completed in 18 months, according to the governor. The governor said he […]
News

Senate moves to probe Ministry of Interior’s contract with CONTEC

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, resolved to comprehensively investigate the contract between the Ministry of Interior and the Continental Transfert Technique Limited (CONTEC), for combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Alien Card (CERPAC). The Senate took the decision at the opening session of a five-day public hearing on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica