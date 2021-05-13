Ekiti guber: Next governor should come from south – Olujimi

The senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district at the National Assembly, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, has declared that her district should produce the next governor of the state. She said a candidate from her senatorial district should be supported to succeed Governor Kayode Fayemi during in the next governorship election in the state. Olujimi said power should be made to shift to the district in the spirit of fairness and equity, adding that the north senatorial districts had at various times produced the governor of the state to the exclusion of the south.

In a statement in Ado- Ekiti yesterday, the former minority leader said Ekiti South had been short-changed in the choice of governor since the creation of the state 24 years ago, adding that the marginalisation had led to the under-development of the district. The senator, who denied insinuations in political quarters that she had entered into pact with some people on the 2022 governorship election, said she remained irrevocably committed to the Ekiti South agenda. “My attention has been drawn to various political undercurrents or misgivings making rounds that I have entered into a pact on Ekiti governorship election in 2022.

“I have not entered into any pact with any individual or group. Any such ideas are unfounded and largely figments of the imagination of such rumour mongers. “I have been consistent on the facts that the PDP national leadership is on constructive engagement with Ekiti PDP leadership on how to resolve the impasse that arose from the ward congresses, amicably.” “We should therefore be reminded that there is a pending case in the Supreme Court on the same issue, aside from the Senator Bukola Saraki Reconciliation Committee, which was yet to sit. “Also, the report of the Olagunsoye Oyinlola-led South-West Reconciliation Committee set up by our zonal leadership is yet to be released. These issues and many more are still receiving the attention of our leaders at the national level,” she said.

