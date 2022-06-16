Ekiti Guber: No deal with Tinubu to support APC – Oni

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship poll, Chief Segun Oni, has denied having any deal with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the election.

The former governor made the clarification following rumours that Tinubu had struck a deal with him to abandon his ambition and support the APC candidate Biodun Oyebanji. Oni became the APC National Deputy Chairman (South) with the backing of the former Lagos State Governor in 2015 before he returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019. Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, the SDP candidate said: “Let me say that this is a lie. I have not seen Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for over a year now. I am here for Ekiti people and I will not compromise the interest of Ekiti people for anything. “I am also not desperate. I am a content person and I am not a person that can be bought with money. I can’t be purchased. So, I did not meet anybody anywhere to compromise my candidacy.”

Oni also lambasted politicians planning to buy the conscience of the people in the election, describing vote-buying as an unpardonable criminal offence in the face of the law. He expressed his delight at assurances by the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Baba and Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday that vote-buying would be difficult to perpetuate in Ekiti.

