Ekiti guber: No fight between Fayose and I –Eleka

Former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Prof. Kolakpo Olusola Eleka, has denied any friction between him and the former governor Mr. Ayodele Fayose.

Eleka, who was the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2018 in Ekiti State, explained that what existed between them were differ ences of interest.

Fayose supported Eleka in the election but it appears the former deputy governor no longer enjoys his support. But Eleka, who was at the PDP national secretariat to submit his nomination forms, said it is Fayose’s constitutional right to support any aspirant he desires.

He said: “He may have his own reasons and you cannot take that away from him. I also have the constitutional right to make a decision to contest.

“Fayose and I remain members of one family; he is my leader and remains my leader and we will continue to work together in harmony. “So there is no quarrel; it’s is individual interest that differ and we are going to work together as a united family.”

Eleka said he would unveil his “Shield Agenda” if elected Ekiti State governor. “My agenda is rebuilding the broken walls and discovering new grounds. Ekiti State is more or less like a landlocked state. Our economy in Ekiti State today is nothing to write home about.

“There is a need to bring out Ekiti State from this status of civil servant state to the committee of commercially and industrial viable state where we will be able to generate a lot of internal revenue and use those revenue judiciously to develop the state, encourage investors to come in so that we don’t continuously rely on allocation from the Federal Government always.”

