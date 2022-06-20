News Top Stories

Ekiti guber: Oni rejects Oyebanji’s win, to challenge result in court

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship poll, Segun Oni, has rejected the results of the election, alleging fraud. He disclosed his intention to challenge the outcome of the exercise in court.

 

Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling 187, 057 votes. Oni, a former governor of the state, got 82, 211 votes to place second while Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third with 67,457 votes.

 

But Oni, who spoke through his state collation agent and former Attorney General of the state, Owoseni Ajayi, claimed the results announced by INEC did not reflect the true decision of the  people.

He decried the high rate of financial inducements perpetrated during the process.

Ajayi, who refused to sign the results, said: “We are rejecting the results because the election was characterised by violence and intimidation of voters and as a result, we will definitely challenge the outcome of these results in the court of law for posterity and for the genera-  tion coming to know that when conducting elections, you must follow the rules and procedures

 

