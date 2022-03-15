News Top Stories

Ekiti Guber: Oyebanji, Kolawole, Oluyede, 13 others scale INEC hurdle

The candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) counterparts, Olabisi Kolawole and Oluwole Olumayokun Oluyede respectively, have made the final list of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the June Ekiti State governorship election.

 

The list, which was published on Monday, also contained 13 other governorship candidates. INEC said 16 political parties are fielding candidates for the election, comprising 14 male and two female governorship candidates.

 

The two political parties fielding female candidates for the election are the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and Action Peoples Party (APP).

 

While Elebute-Halle Josephine Kemi is the ADP candidate, Christian Modupe Olatawura is the candidate of APP. INEC said the publication of the final list was in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, following the close of nominations by political parties.

 

A statement by Festus Okoye, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, stated that any political party that observes that the name of its candidateismissingfromthe list “shall notify the commission in writing, signed by its National Chairman and Secretary, supported with an affidavit not later than 90 days to the election.”

 

Okoye said this is in accordance with section 32(2) of the Electoral Act 2022. He drew the parties’ attention to section 32(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which provides that failure to notify the commission “shall not be grounds to invalidate the election.”

 

