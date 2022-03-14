News

Ekiti Guber: Oyebanji, Kolawole, Oluyede, 13 others scale INEC hurdle

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) counterparts, Olabisi Kolawole and Oluwole Olumayokun Oluyede respectively, have made the final list of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the June Ekiti State governorship election.

The list, which was published on Monday, also contained 13 other governorship candidates.

INEC said 16 political parties are fielding candidates for the election, comprising 14 male and two female governorship candidates.

The two political parties fielding female candidates for the election are the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and Action Peoples Party (APP).

While Elebute-Halle Josephine Kemi is the ADP candidate, Christian Modupe Olatawura is the candidate of APP.

INEC said the publication of the final list was in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, following the close of nominations by political parties.

A statement by Festus Okoye, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, stated that any political party that observes that the name of its candidate is missing from the list “shall notify the commission in writing, signed by its National Chairman and Secretary, supported with an affidavit not later than 90 days to the election.”

Okoye said this is in accordance with section 32(2) of the Electoral Act 2022.

He drew the parties’ attention to section 32(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which provides that failure to notify the commission “shall not be grounds to invalidate the election.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ogun community elects monarch after 27 years of royal battle

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A new monarch, the Orimolusi of Ijebu- Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, has emerged after 27 years of battle to fill the vacant stool. The last Orimolusi, Oba Sani Adetayo, joined his ancestors in May 1994. The protracted crisis was between the nine contestants from the same Ojuronmi Ruling House, […]
News

Arrest my daughter’s killer, widow begs CP

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

…urges govt to check trailer drivers’ menace   A grieving mother, Mrs. Chineze Ajoku, has narrated how her first daughter was killed by a trailer in Lagos. She also urged the Lagos State government and state Police Command to do everything possible to check the menace of tanker drivers. Chineze argued that trailer drivers have […]
News Top Stories

At last, FG receives £4.2m Ibori loot

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal Government has confirmed that it has received £4,214,017.66m of the loot associated with the family members of former Delta State Governor, James Ibori. The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) made this known through his media aide, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu in Abuja. Gwandu, in a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica